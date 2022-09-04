Firefighters' union claims Hamilton left with no fire trucks after Sunday house fire

Fire and Emergency staff clean up after a house fire on Emerson Place in Hamilton on Sunday

Responding to a house fire on Sunday morning left Hamilton with just one available fire truck, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

However, in a tweet the NZ Firefighters Professional Union said the city had “no fire trucks left”.

FENZ responded to a house fire in Enderley, Hamilton, at 9.40am on Sunday, dispatching four fire trucks.

In a tweet sent at 10.11am, the New Zealand Firefighters Professional Union said the “entire brigade has been called back (off duty staff)”.

“There are now no fire trucks left in Hamilton.”

A FENZ spokesperson told Stuff that two fire trucks remained at the Enderley location, while a third “has been recommissioned, or is currently being recommissioned, to be re-available for dispatch if required”.

“As an emergency agency we always plan for reduced crewing, whether that’s caused by sickness or a number of emergencies happening at the same time,” they said.

“We reposition trucks and resources on a daily basis to cover for big emergencies, or multiple incidents. This includes support from neighbouring brigades and relocation of resources within or at times across Districts.

“It’s part of our operating model.”

Supplied A tweet from the NZ Professional Firefighters Union claimed that at one stage on Sunday, Hamilton had "no fire trucks left".

Sunday’s shortage comes just five days after further strike action was suspended after Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti was brought in to help settle the dispute.

Tinetti held a meeting on Wednesday with FENZ and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union together to help find “a way forward in the current collective bargaining impasse”.

“The meeting was constructive and the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution,” said NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson in an agreed email statement on Wednesday afternoon.

FENZ and Tinetti issued an identical statement.

Fenz and the union have agreed to enter facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed independent mediator.

The union is calling for safer staffing and systems of work, better physical and mental health support, and an increase in pay.