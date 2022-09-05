Hundreds of children living in Christchurch motels as city's housing list quadruples

This is one of the newer social housing developments built by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust.

The number of people waiting for social housing in Christchurch has quadrupled in the past five years – hitting 2040 households in June.

It is estimated 35,000 households are also under “housing stress”, where more than 30% of income is spent on housing.

One social housing provider says about 500 children are living in city motels with their families. But the Ministry of Social Development says as of June 30 the number was 393.

“Motels are no place to raise children,” Christchurch methodist mission executive director Jill Hawkey said.

“We need to be able to get children out of motels into more stable housing,” she said.

A growing number of people were retiring without owning a home and could not find affordable rentals, Hawkey said.

Supplied Christchurch methodist mission executive director Jill Hawkey says about 500 children are living in city motels with their families, a figure which the Ministry of Social Development disputes, saying it is 393.

At a 50-unit Papanui village for retirees, the waitlist was sitting at about 70 people, she said.

“The pressure is continuing to really grow.”

Councils in greater Christchurch are now being urged to implement a “more deliberate and joined-up approach” to affordable housing.

In a new report, independent urban advisors have outlined how local authorities, including the councils of Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri, can increase social and affordable housing in the region.

Among the recommendations are building more housing on public land, developing a toolkit of “supply-side incentives” like rates rebates, and exploring “inclusionary zoning”, a policy that would incentivise private developers to incorporate affordable or social housing into their developments.

The authors say the current purpose of Christchurch social housing agency Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust is restricted, given it only operates in Christchurch city.

A similar or sister organisation should be set up in Selwyn and Waimakariri, the report recommends.

Councils should take an active role in increasing the supply of affordable housing, it said.

Examples of how to do this include: prioritising delivery over financial returns, leading by example with demonstration projects, and starting a “Call for Sites” process to build a database of potential developments.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Māoritanga (culture) and affordability are the perfect combination for new tenants in papakāinga (housing) development in Christchurch

The report acknowledged that some work to address affordability was already underway.

For example, Christchurch City Council already offers a rebate on development contributions for social housing.

Still, the report concluded: “a more deliberate and joined-up approach is needed to address the increasing, and not insignificant, shortfall in public housing.”

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Vic Crockford said it was easy to get fixated on silver bullets, but housing affordability needed all parties, including councils, working together.

“We can’t just muck around with one or two tools at a time and hope that things are going to work out, we actually need to look at the whole tool box and understand how it’s going to work in tandem.”

Crockford said “huge benefits” were achieved when councils worked with community housing providers – which is among the report’s recommendations.

The report will be discussed this week by a committee called the Greater Christchurch Partnership, which is made up of several agencies, including the councils of Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri; regional council Environment Canterbury; Ngāi Tahu; Te Whatu Ora; and Waka Kotahi.

Responsibility and ownership of the recommendations now lie with the partnership, the report says.

“Importantly, the [partnership] organisations need to ensure that this work programme has the appropriate funding and the mandate to deliver.”

The partnership meets on Friday.

* CLARIFICATION: One social housing provider says about 500 children are living in city motels with their families. But the Ministry of Social Development says as of June 30 the number was 393. Amended 6.05pm, Monday, September 5, 2022.