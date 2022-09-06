North Canterbury election candidates spread misinformation

A significant number of new candidates for a Canterbury council have links to misinformation platforms, including one who initially denied but later admitted she is a Voices For Freedom member.

Among the candidates found to have expressed conspiracy views in the Waimakariri District Council is Eve Mullins, who is standing for the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board. On business networking platform LinkedIn, Mullins incorrectly claimed hundreds of people had died in New Zealand from being vaccinated for Covid-19.

While 179 deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring following vaccination, only one has been determined by the coroner to be due to myocarditis. Two others – including Rory Nairn, who has been subject to a coroner’s inquest this week – look likely to be confirmed after final coroner’s reports.

Mullins also claimed monkeypox was “just shingles” on the Global Freedom Movement Facebook page after a conspiracy theory claimed shingles had been renamed monkeypox, even though the illnesses are caused by two different viruses. Also posted was the false claimthat monkeypox was caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.

The business consultant joined the Australian Climate Sceptics as a member in June. When asked about climate change, Mullins said she was not a sceptic but “nobody” was coming up with “any real reports” to show it was happening.

Mullins previously expressed support for conspiracy theorists on Facebook, including Covid-19 denier Karen Brewer – who was successfully sued for defamation in Australia over a series of social media posts described by a judge as “vile” – and Sovereign Hikoi of Truth leader Carlene Hereora, who has promised journalists would be sent to Guantánamo Bay.

On a Groundswell social media page, Mullins referred to having “a list” for a second Nuremberg trial and said it applied in New Zealand because it is part of the Commonwealth.

The list comprised world leaders and leading scientists who conspiracists said should stand trial for engineering a fake pandemic – a patently untrue claim.

She also shared a post calling for a nationwide shutdown in November 2021, urging people to call in sick to protest against Covid restrictions.

As a business mentor, Mullins was recommended on LinkedIn by a man currently hosting Counterspin hosts Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer at his Woolston home.

Counterspin Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp, the hosts of Counterspin Media, are on bail awaiting a second court appearance.

The pair have been bailed to the house while awaiting their second court appearance on September 21 for charges of distributing objectionable material. Voices For Freedom members have also been meeting at the house.

Mullins told Stuff she was not a member of any conspiracy groups, but said she was anti-Labour.

She set up a Facebook page to interview new candidates in this year’s local body elections. Some have links on their social media pages to conspiracy and nationalist groups.

Supplied Phil Shaw has a one-third share in Chantelle Baker’s latest media platform.

Hannelie van der Linde, standing for the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board, initially denied she was a member of Voices for Freedom but later contacted Stuff to say she “couldn’t with a clear conscience say I’m not”.

Vicki Payne, who is standing as a councillor in the Kaiapoi-Woodend ward and as a community board member in Woodend and Sefton, and vocal anti-mandate protestor Colin Wightman, who is standing in the Oxford-Ohoka ward, have also expressed conspiracy theories.

Phil Shaw is standing for the Kaiapoi-Woodend ward and has a third stake in conspiracy theorist Chantelle Baker’s new media company.