Child advocy group warns of 'no consequences' Children's Act gaps

Safeguarding Children chief Willow Duffy said changes were urgently needed to the Children’s Act 2014, describing it as a ‘box ticking exercise’ that failed to keep children safe.

The chief executive of child protection charity Safeguarding Children has called for urgent changes to the Children’s Act, which she claims leaves “unsafe people working with children”.

Willow Duffy has spoken out to demand changes to the Children’s Act as part of their “How Safe?” Child Safeguarding Week.

She said they have also launched a petition calling for changes to the Act to strengthen its legislative powers to safeguard and protect children.

“The Children’s Act 2014 falls very short when it comes to providing a robust legislative framework for child safety,” she said.

“There are no consequences for those who do not comply with the Children’s Act. Even if you have a child protection policy in place, there is no compulsory quality auditing, so it can become a box-ticking exercise. Children deserve better than this.”

Duffy said that Child Safeguarding Week is an opportunity for people around New Zealand to focus on the safety of children and young people in Aotearoa.

“Almost weekly, I read about people in positions of trust abusing children or failing to protect them. Unfortunately, I only have to listen to the testimonies of the survivors of abuse in institutions to know that the people we trust with our children do not always have their best interest at heart.”

“We have made some progress for our country’s children, but the voices of victims and survivors of abuse within organisations tell us there is so much more to do,” she said.

New Zealand ranks 35th out of 41 developed countries for child wellbeing outcomes and has the seventh-highest rate of child homicide in the OECD (UNICEF).

In the year to June 2020, the Salvation Army recorded 7298 violent offences against children under the age of 15.

The Safeguarding Children petition is open for signatures until October 30 this year.