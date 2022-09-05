Hamilton City Council expands all-day parking options in city

Commuters into Hamilton will have some additional all-day parking options, Hamilton City Council has revealed.

Hamilton City Council is expanding its existing all-day parking options to five further areas on the fringes of the central city, a move that has received a cautious welcome from the CBD Association.

Council said that from Monday people wanting to work or spend longer periods of time in the city can park in additional on-street, all-day parking zones from 8am to 6pm.

The additional marked areas zones are along one side of Liverpool St, Harwood St, Grantham St and Clarence St.

Parking is set at a flat rate of $6 per space per day, payable via the PayMyPark app.

“It’s important to have a mix of options – as well as other transport choices – for people who work or spend long periods of time in the central city, so we can all continue to safely get where we need to go,” said Council’s City Transportation Director, Gordon Naidoo.

CBD Association chief Vanessa Williams said parking continued to be an issue in the city, and that “tensions” can be caused between the need for both commuter, and shopper parking.

She said the chosen locations presented a nice balance as they are located on the fringes, and “could be a great compromise”.

She said that at present, commuters were “struggling for capacity”.

“There has to be some looking at options, there has to be some things that are trialled.”

Council said that as well as 'stay all day' parking options, it has also recently introduced licence plate recognition technology across the city to help improve carpark functionality and user experience.

The system ensures that parking spaces within both the all-day paid parking areas and nearby two-hour free parking spaces are being properly used.

“Alongside making other modes of transport a viable choice for people to safely get around, we are using technology to make parking easier and more efficient for Hamiltonians. This also aligns with future transport improvements planned for our growing city,” said Naidoo.

The all-day paid parking areas are along only one side of each street, marked with permanent signs, to ensure visitors can continue to call into businesses, residences, and other buildings in the new areas.

“Importantly, we want to also support our local businesses by continuing to have a regular turn-over of nearby parking spaces to assist with their trading,” said Naidoo.

The all-day parking areas were first introduced to Hamilton in July along Knox Street and Nisbet Street.