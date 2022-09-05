Speeding drunk driver flips his car and breaks his neck

Joshua Herbert sped through Richmond before overturning his vehicle at a roundabout. (File photo)

After several near collisions, a drunk driver’s high-speed journey ended when he flipped his vehicle on a roundabout, breaking his neck.

Joshua David Herbert, 30, appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday, pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving with an alcohol interlock device.

The summary of facts, read in court, said Herbert left his home in Tapawera just before 10pm on June 12 and headed north along State Highway 6.

Travelling at speed, he lost control of his vehicle in Wakefield as he rounded a bend in the road, narrowly missed a truck travelling in the southbound lane.

READ MORE:

* Repeat drink-driver drives off after damaging parked caravan

* Drunk driver crashes car after fleeing police

* Police pull over repeat drink-driver with wine in cup holder



Herbert continued at speed to Richmond, where he again lost control as he attempted to navigate the roundabout at Gladstone Rd, forcing another vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Herbert gained control of his vehicle, speeding off along Gladstone Rd and overtaking a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

His journey ended when he collided with the Richmond Deviation roundabout, “launching his vehicle into the air, flipping the vehicle onto its roof,” the summary said.

When blood tests were carried out, Herbert was found to have 127 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, two-and-a-half times the 50mg limit.

Herbert’s lawyer Lucy Patchett said her client was still recovering from the incident, which had left him with a broken neck.

Herbert had had an interlock device in his previous car, but had changed cars two weeks ago and had not yet fitted the device into the new vehicle, Patchett said.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the incident was a “serious matter”, and noted Herbert’s previous drink-driving history.

“It’s hard to have sympathy for you when you were grossly affected by alcohol … an accident such as this is only to be expected. It’s fortunate that innocent members of the public were not impacted.”

Zohrab convicted Herbert of his charges and remanded him until sentencing. Herbert was ordered not to drive without an interlock device, Zohrab said.