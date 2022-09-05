Meteorite that plummeted onto Otago farm could be three times bigger than thought

A huge fireball was captured in the skies over Central Otago, leading to a meteorite thought to weigh up to 10kg landing on a farm near Dunedin.

Scientists now believe a meteorite that crashed onto an Otago farm could weigh up to 30kg, three times their original estimate – but that it may have broken up into fragments.

A huge fireball lit up the sky west of Dunedin on August 28 as the meteorite hurtled through the atmosphere and hit Earth.

It is believed to have originated from the asteroid belt, a vast area of space material between Jupiter and Mars – up to 628 million kilometres away – left over from the early solar system.

Experts initially believed it could have weighed between 1kg and 10kg, but now say it could weigh anything up to three times that.

It may also have come down on a different part of the farm than originally thought, and could have broken up into a number of chunks.

Thomas Stevenson​, a master’s student at the University of Otago, said localised weather data from MetService over the weekend suggested they had not been looking for the meteorite in the right area.

Stevenson led a search party of 22 students and staff from the university in their hunt for the meteorite on Friday.

James Scott/University of Otago The huge fireball was visible in the Otago skies for about five seconds.

He captured over 1000 images of the area by drone to create a map of the area, and said the new estimated location was not too far from where they had been looking.

Stevenson said with the updated weight estimates, the meteorite would have left “a dent”.

“Even a 1kg meteorite could create a crater about 1m across,” he said.

Thomas Stevenson/Supplied Students search an Otago farm on Friday for a meteorite that may have travelled almost 630 million kilometres to Earth.

Stevenson is planning a second search party and hoped at least 50 volunteers would get involved, saying it was time to “go big or go broke”.

He said it was possible for the meteorite to have broken into multiple pieces, or be even smaller than the lower end of the estimate, 1kg, and said that if they didn’t find it in the next search, “we probably never will”.

The meteorite landed at 10.50pm on August 28, the five-second fireball being captured by a number of cameras.

University of Otago Associate Professor James Scott told Stuff on Friday that meteorites like these would be a “scientific goldmine” if found.

Umbrella organisation Fireballs Aotearoa has warned against people trespassing onto properties to find the meteorite.

Stevenson hoped to boost their search party numbers with members of the public, especially schoolchildren, who could get involved by contacting Fireballs Aotearoa through its website.