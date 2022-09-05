Residents worried after car hits property for second time in two years

On Monday morning, the Kodituwakku family were grateful for the brick wall at the front of their property that likely stopped a car crashing into their lounge.

They had been sitting in their home on Puni Rd in Pukekohe, south Auckland, on Sunday night when just after 7pm they heard a “very loud” noise outside their lounge and rushed out to see what it was.

Outside was a van straddling the brick wall at the front of the property.

Another car was also involved, according to witnesses.

READ MORE:

* Seven injured, one seriously, after car hits house in South Auckland

* South Auckland man 'heard a massive crash' as car crashed into his property



The crash left seven people injured, with one person taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The car was stopped by the brick wall at the front of the property.

It’s the second time in two years that a car has hit the wall at the front of the house, leaving the family “concerned” about the safety of the road, said Sachini Kodituwakku​.

“Because it’s the second time, we’re a bit worried.”

On Monday morning, the house’s owner, Alec Waring​, was outside cleaning up shattered glass and pieces of the car that had been left behind.

He said while it was frustrating it had happened again, it could have been a lot worse if not for the wall at the front of the property.

Alec Waring/Supplied A neighbour two doors down put posts into his wall after it was hit by a car.

“If that wasn’t a brick wall there, [the van] would have gone straight through into the lounge,” he said.

Auckland Transport lowered the speed limit from 70kph to 60kph in June 2020, not long after a van hit the same wall in 2020.

Waring said while the speed limit had been lowered, it hadn’t made it any safer, and suggested lowering the limit to 50kph.

Around the same time his house was hit in 2020, a car smashed through the fence of a neighbouring home two houses along.

In that case the resident was so worried about their safety they concreted in large posts before rebuilding the brick wall.

“This is the third time, it’s a bit of a joke,” Waring said.

The person taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries is expected to be discharged on Monday evening, a hospital spokesperson said.