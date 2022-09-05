Cyclist 'went through the back windscreen' of car, spent three weeks in a coma

Brain bleeds and broken bones and vertebrae were some of the injuries cyclist Mike Bain emerged from a coma with after a crash sent him through the rear windscreen of a car.

Mike Bain doesn’t remember how he ended up head first through the back window of a car on a Hamilton road.

The keen cyclist, now 67, had to be told about the accident that left him in a coma for three weeks and on life support for a month.

His wife Mandy had put his cycle meter in his pocket, he kissed her goodbye and left his Te Awamutu home about 8am on July 7.

The former Stuff reporter would often cycle into Hamilton and bus home but, on that day, he didn’t make it past Mangaharakeke Drive in Hamilton, where his cycle meter said he was travelling about 34kmh.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mike Bain broke vertebrae, needed a tracheotomy and was put into an induced coma after a cycling accident in Hamilton in July 2022.

“According to the police, a driver checked her cell phone, she pulled over to answer it and I have no idea how I rode into the back of her.

“My bike is totally munted. Apparently I hit the back of her car, went through the back windscreen. I was unconscious.”

Bain suffered bleeding on the brain, quite a number of broken bones around his chest area, and a haematoma on his neck which had to be cut out.

“I broke a couple of vertebrae, C5 and C6, I have a reasonable scar where they fixed them. And I got cut open for a tracheotomy. I have lost a bit of feeling around my [left] arm and shoulder, all because I didn’t see a car.”

There was a period in ICU when Bain’s family was called to the hospital.

“I am quite lucky because it was touch and go. My sister came up from Wellington and my brother-in-law came out of ICU, and he looked at my wife [and shook his head].”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mandy Bain with husband Mike in hospital, where he spent three weeks in an induced coma and another on life support.

When Bain did regain consciousness he wasn’t able to talk, so a whiteboard was used, but he said they still couldn’t understand him as they couldn’t read his writing.

“It took a while to get my voice back, and to walk.”

He was transferred up to ABI Rehabilitation Services in Auckland for three weeks, and was released home on Friday. But he will still require a district nurse, physio and an occupational therapist.

“The biggest problem at the moment is getting myself out of bed.”

Bain has never heard from the woman he crashed into – it’s understood she pulled over sharply - but he doesn’t hold any animosity towards her and says no charges are being laid.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mike Bain has only just been able to look at the scrapbook his wife made of the early stages of his recovery.

“It was an accident. I don’t know how she didn’t see me. I had four lights on my bike, and I was wearing high-vis.”

Bain is a very confident road cyclist and previously hasn’t had too many close calls.

“I have been told I am not allowed to do any road cycling but I do have a mountain bike to toddle around on so, yes, I probably will bike again on the cycleways.”

But he will miss road cycling – his “happy place”.

“If feeling a little bit down, you go get on your bike and feel the wind blow in your face. And there is always that sense of achievement, each time I biked to Morrinsville I would try and better my time.”

Bain believes, for the casual cyclist, Hamilton’s cycling options are up to standard as there are plenty of cycleways and cycle lanes.

“Although they could be improved as the cycle lanes are usually filled with rubbish, stones, glass and debris from trees. But cycleways and the river trail are good.”

He said there are a lot of people who need to learn how to ride on the road, but he can’t see why motorists and cyclists can’t share.