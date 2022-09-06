Wakefield's good samaritans whipping up meals to those who need it most

Melissa Woodhouse started a group delivering baking and meals to Westport families hit by last year’s floods.This year, her charity has been helping those a little closer to home.

Andrea Warn was getting to the end of her tether.

Uprooted from her red stickered home with her husband and two children on August 18, Warn realised she hadn’t sat down for a meal before 9pmfor 10 days, so she reached out to the Big Bake Up, a community service hooking up home bakers and cooks making kai to those who need it, and the family were brought round some meals.

“We just sat around the table together and had a good laugh and a glass of wine and oh my goodness did we need that,” Warn said.

“That's therapy. That’s the impact those people have, providing baking.”

Melissa Woodhouse started the Big Bake Up around a year ago when Westport was flooded – making four trips down the West Coast from her home in Wakefield to drop off food.

After the rain event in Nelson, things really “ramped up”, so Woodhouse and her partner dropped off care packages so those affected didn’t have to go to the supermarket – “because let’s face it, most of us hate going to the supermarket at the best of times”.

But those affected by the floods in particular, “have got other things going on and they can’t really think straight”, meaning food planning, procurement and preparation might be at the end of a frantic to-do list, Woodhouse said.

Deliveries might be titbits for school lunches, groceries, baking or evening meals distributed to those in need, often through word of mouth, or through community hubs like schools.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Volunteers at Tāhunanui Beach worked to clear debris covering the sand after a storm in August caused flooding and slips in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Woodhouse reckoned she’s delivered several hundred care packs.

The Big Bake Up has also been donated baking from The Bakery at Wakefield, treats from Raw Goodness and bikkies from Cookie Time.

Woodhouse says when you talk about food donations, the first thing people think of is financial difficulties, but that’s not often the case, rather “there’s just stuff happening” and those affected are flat out exhausted.

Some families have got multiple things going on: “their house might be affected, but then their parents’ is affected too”.

“We’re quite graceful as Kiwis, we don’t all like to go and ask for help,” she said.

“But let’s face it, just a night off cooking is bliss.”

From previous experience through Gita doing similar work, she’s aware this will be a long process for homeowners – dealing with insurance, EQC, finding a home, or having your home repaired, which might take place while you are living in it.

With five kids of her own, Woodhouse is already pretty busy. Asked why she does what she does, she says if something happened to her or her family, she’d appreciate the same care given to her.

“I would appreciate someone coming out with an evening meal so I didn't have to cook. I would appreciate some home baking so my kids have just got something to eat without me having to rush to the supermarket to buy some stuff.

“I just do what I would like to receive myself if I was in the same place in the same circumstance.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Home baking that will be distributed to those in need. Many of the packages of baking carry messages of support, such as “We will be with you for the long haul. Much love and hugs”.

The recipients are sometimes “overwhelmed”.

“They're obviously already emotional and then that sort of triggers it, reading what someone has put on the container or realising that someone has baked that and it has come to them.”

A common theme is that they feel a little bit forgotten in their struggle as life goes on as normal for most.

“You feel quite alone going through that process, even though you're not alone, because there's obviously others going through it. But just by someone stopping in or doing something little like that, it gives them a little bit of a realisation that no, people are still thinking of them, and I think that helps.”

Many of the packages of baking carried messages of support, such as “We will be with you for the long haul. Much love and hugs”.

“We’re thinking of you and hoping things are improving,” read another.

“I wish we could buy them a new house,” wrote Arielle, aged 6.

In the future, Woodhouse is planning to do some large cook outs to prepare meals to freeze in bulk

The beautiful thing about the initiative is that some recipients are already paying it forward.

Warn, a big believer in karma, had some leftover donated chocolate chip biscuits – so when three teenage lads with the Student Volunteer Army turned up with two of their teachers from the Nelson College to dig out 30cm of soupy mud from outside her children’s bedrooms, they fed the gang of labourers.

And when Warn’s neighbour pressed a folded up banknote into her hands while she was clearing up, she knew exactly where to donate it – to the Big Bake Up.

To get in touch contact: https://www.facebook.com/thebigbakeup/?ref=page_internal