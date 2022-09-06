The rotten tree that killed Den Thi Baird, a Khmer Rouge survivor

Alister Baird speaks about the crash caused by a falling tree that killed his wife, Den Thi Baird, near Dunedin on November 5.

A woman who survived genocide in Cambodia and 15 years in refugee camps died after a rotten tree fell on the car she was in as it travelled down a main road.

Den Thi Baird, 51, was in a rear seat as her brother, Oukra Chimm​, drove south towards Dunedin on State Highway 1 south of Waikouaiti on November 5, 2020, with her husband, Alister​ Baird, in the front passenger seat.

The car was travelling at 90kph when it came to a bend in the road and was being buffeted by strong winds. As it passed a stand of a dozen large poplar trees, a large branch broke off.

It fell onto the Nissan’s roof, crushing part of it and breaking the windscreen.

Baird Family/Supplied Den Thi Baird and Alister Baird in her home country of Cambodia.

The two men survived the freak incident, but Den Thi Baird died at the scene.

An investigation later found some of the poplar trees were rotten inside, but a coroner said it was not realistic for contractors to have known about the danger they posed.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff Den Thi Baird was injured after a tree fell on top of a car on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd between Russell and Allen roads, just south of the small Otago settlement of Waikouaiti on November 5, 2020.

At the time of the crash, passer-by Ross Bristol, who was driving north on State Highway 1, saw the tree fall and land in an explosion of leaves, the Nissan coming out from under the tree and veering left.

Alister Baird saw branches and leaves all over the car, while Chimm recalled the windscreen being smashed as he steered it to the left and away from oncoming cars, coming to a stop upside down on the side of the road.

Trapped in the wreckage, Alister Baird called out to his wife, as did Chimm.

But she was unresponsive, held in place by her seatbelt.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The crash scene south of the small Otago settlement of Waikouaiti on November 5, 2020.

Chimm climbed into the back and released her.

“He pulled her out towards the door before seeing blood on her face,” said a report from Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame.

Baird, able to free himself, could not find her pulse – and neither man could see any movement from her.

An autopsy found the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to her head, causing a fractured skull and brain injury.

Baird Family/Supplied Den Thi Baird on her wedding day in Cambodia.

The coronial inquiry noted that in the days before the crash, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) had been working on pine trees 100m from the crash site.

Those trees had been identified on a tree register as posing a risk to motorists because of falling branches, and were scheduled for removal.

The poplar tree that killed Baird was ordered to be felled a day after the crash.

The other poplars, which were on private land and planted at the same time, appeared in good condition, though some had hollow cavities. They too were ordered to be felled as soon as possible.

Waka Kotahi said their being hollow could only have been determined through “invasive examination”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Flowers next to a poplar, which was felled after a fatal crash.

The fallen tree was estimated at being 70 years old, with a Dunedin detective estimating it was 32m from the tree stump to where the top of the tree had fallen across the road.

A serious crash investigation found the car’s side rear door was squashed about 20cm below its original position, and that strong winds had contributed to it falling.

The last Waka Kotahi assessment of potentially hazardous trees in the area was in late 2019, and involved a visual inspection.

The poplar trees, which were on a register, were noted as “low priority, no change in condition or health”, and were not scheduled for removal.

Waka Kotahi found some of the trees, but not all, had rotted inside, despite appearing healthy.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Grieving husband Alister Baird.

In her findings, Cunninghame said she was satisfied it was not possible for Waka Kotahi or its contractors to identify the tree was rotten prior to it falling.

A report from a contractor said to prevent this type of accident, trees could be inspected by an arborist.

However, Waka Kotahi advised that would consume all available funding, and would be better spent in addressing immediate risk, which was accepted by Cunninghame.

She acknowledged the loss of Baird who was a well-known and well-loved member of the Waikouaiti community.

In 1975, Den was just 7 when the Khmer Rouge seized power in her native Cambodia, which led to the genocide of a quarter of the country's population, including her father.

She spent 15 years in refugee camps before settling in New Zealand.

She and Baird met in 2004 and married five years later, and had returned to Cambodia in 2019 to build a home in the mountains near Siem Riap.

Baird told Stuff he hoped authorities had learned from his wife’s death.

“In the end, it is the way the cookie crumbles.”