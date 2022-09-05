Kāinga Ora plan for 35 houses in Wainuiomata

Concept drawing of Kāinga Ora's 2019 proposal for transitional housing in Wainuiomata. Kāinga Ora now plan to build 35 houses on the site.

Kāinga Ora is pressing ahead with plans to build 35 houses in a social housing development in Wainuiomata, complete with a shared community room and green space.

Neighbours of the Wood St project, on the site of the former Wood Hatton School, objected to initial plans in 2019, claiming a lack of consultation and that the development would devalue houses.

Kainga Ora said it was reassessing its plans in response.

On Monday, Kāinga Ora sent a letter to residents in the area saying it wanted to create a thriving community on the old school site.

“We now believe we have the foundations for a good housing solution that best meets the needs of the community, mana whenua and the people and families in urgent need of a place to call home,” the letter said.

Kāinga Ora would be applying for resource consents early next year, but gave no indication of when construction would start.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Greater Wellington, Greg Groufsky, said the delay has been caused by the need to purchase land and to consult iwi.

Under the previous proposal for transitional housing, Kāinga Ora was going to lease the land.

Wood St is part of wider work in the Hutt Valley to deliver more homes to help meet the urgent need, he said.

Since 2017, Kāinga Ora has delivered around 160 homes in Lower Hutt, with another 550 homes underway in either the construction, planning, contract or feasibility stages.

Ginny Andersen, Hutt South MP.

Hutt South Labour MP Ginny Andersen welcomed the announcement and said community leaders had told her there is a significant demand for family houses in Wainuiomata.

“The community were consulted and they asked for permanent housing and that is what they will be getting,” she said.

National list MP Chris Bishop said it had taken Kāinga Ora too long but he supported the latest announcement. “I welcome progress. I think it is a good step forward. There is a strong desire for more housing in the community.”

The former Wood Hatton School site in Wood Street Wainuiomata where Kāinga Ora plans to build 35 houses.

In December 2019, Andersen, then a list MP, said that in the previous three months, the government had spent $2.1 million on emergency housing in Lower Hutt. The expenditure was a waste of money and she supported Kāinga Ora building transitional housing to meet the obvious need for more housing.

Everyone had the right to live in a warm, dry safe environment and having families in motels could not be justified, she said.