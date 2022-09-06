Missing man found dead on the Hauraki Plains

Police are trying to locate Christopher Morrison who is missing

Missing Hauraki Plains man Christopher Morrison has been found dead.

The 65-year-old man reported missing in the Waitakaruru area since September 1.

At the time police said Morrison frequented the area around the canal, but he may have travelled further throughout the region.

On Monday a passerby found a body near State Highway 25 near the highway in Waitakaruru.

Police thanked the community for their assistance.

The matter has now been referred to the Coroner.