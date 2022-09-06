Woman missing for nine days last seen at Kāpiti Coast beach

Police are still searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been missing after being dropped off at a Kāpiti Coast railway station.

Breanna​ Muriwai​ was last seen on Te Horo Beach, north of Wellington, at 4am on August 28 – two days after her family members dropped her off at Paraparaumu Railway Station.

Police were appealing for the public’s help with identifying three people walking on Te Horo Beach just before dawn on August 28, Detective Sergeant Peter Vine said.

The last sighting of her was at the beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd.

Vine said the three people interacted with two men associated with Muriwai, who were driving along the beach looking for her.

“Breanna may have asked someone in the Te Horo Beach area to use their phone on Sunday morning,” Vine said. Police wanted to know if this happened.

supplied/NZ POLICE Muriwai was last seen on at Te Horo Beach on August 28 – two days after family members dropped her off at Paraparaumu Railway Station.

Police believed Muriwai could be with friends.

“We would ask them or her to make contact to let us know she is safe. As time goes on, police and Breanna’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” Vine said.

Police were keeping an open mind as to where she was and what may have happened, but urged anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.