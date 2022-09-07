The White Lady's fate hangs in balance as food truck licence set to run out

The White Lady food truck has been an Auckland icon since the 1940s, but is now stuck in a licensing battle with Auckland Council.

The future of Auckland’s iconic White Lady Food Truck is hanging in the balance as time on its operating licence runs out.

The late-night burger joint’s current mobile trading licence expires on September 30.

The much-loved food truck, which is Auckland's longest-running food truck and has been going for more than 70 years, came under scrutiny in April when Auckland Council reduced its annual licence to six weeks.

It came after a nearby business complained that smoke and odour was entering its store.

There were also complaints of litter and drunk customers blocking the store’s entrance.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The White Lady operates from Commerce St in the CBD, every day from 7.30pm to 4am.

The White Lady’s licence was renewed in June, through to September, while Auckland Council continued its assessment of the operations.

Operations manager Max Washer said they’ve tried their best to rectify concerns raised by council inspectors who visited their site.

Signs were put up to discourage littering and loitering, more bins were set up, and staff conducted regular checks around the site to monitor rubbish.

Auckland Council licensing and regulatory compliance general manager Mervyn Chetty said they were “heartened” by the progress made by The White Lady team.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Max Washer grew up around The White Lady, which his grandfather Bryan started in 1948.

“We’re monitoring the last of their adjustments over the next few weeks and will be in a position to grant a 12-month licence later this month,” Chetty said.

But Washer said the reality was that there was still uncertainty over their future.

“Right now, September 30 is our last day of business, and we still don’t know if we will be operating after that,” he said.

“We’ve done all we can to work with council – it’s been ongoing for months – and we will continue to do so. But it’s so close to expiry, we still don’t know anything.

“The process has been so long, and there are so many jobs at stake. I just get a feeling they might come back and say otherwise.”

Washer said every time he’s gone to the council, they’ve thanked him for the progress made but “keep quiet about the actual issue of licence”.

“We need certainty, we’ve put all things they’ve asked in place, but the jury has been out for so long.”

Chetty maintains the council doesn’t want to get rid of the food truck, and wants it to remain at its familiar spot on Commerce St.

“The White Lady is a part of a vibrant city centre where more people live, work and visit than ever before, and we are, together, trying to get the balance right for the most effective ongoing licence arrangements.”

Council inspectors visited the site five times in July and August and while there were improvements, the main areas that affect the licence were the queues, footpath obstruction and litter management.

Chetty said it was good time to ask The White Lady’s local customers to help keep a city icon in business.

“You can help by using the bins provided, being considerate when queueing or congregating on the street, and let the team know if there’s anything that needs their attention.”

Washer agreed and asked their customers to help them remain open.

“We will continue to ask our customers to do these, but again – the reality for us is that we’ve been doing what council has asked us to do, but we have a few weeks to the end of our licence, and we have had no certainty from council.”