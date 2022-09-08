Auckland man spends $240 a month on taxis to avoid driving on loose chip seal

The top coat of chip seal on Auckland’s Michaels Ave has started to deteriorate, causing bald patches to appear on the road, local man Paul Stuart says.

An Auckland man is spending hundreds of dollars a month on taxi fares to avoid damage to his car from chip seal.

All road controlling authorities in New Zealand use chip seals on low and medium volume roads and asphalt on high volume roads.

But residents of Ellerslie’s Michaels Ave, which was resurfaced in March, say stones get pulled off the road easily, damaging cars and endangering cyclists.

Paul Stuart​, who lives in the neighbouring street, bought a new Peugeot in October 2021 and drove it for five months, until the road was resurfaced.

He hasn’t taken it out since, instead spending about $240 a month on taxis.

Supplied Michaels Avenue was chipped on March 8 and the road has been swept by Auckland Transport seven times since.

“There’s been so much excess of loose stones since [the road was resurfaced], I do not want to risk my car being damaged,” he said.

Stuart said as cars went by, stones got pulled off the road “very easily”. He used a brush to sweep up stones, as often as twice a day.

“I’m having to brush daily. Stones are building up into piles and it’s getting worse.”

Michaels Ave resident Pip Cameron​ said neighbours have had​ to pay to get stones out of tyres and brake pads.

Supplied Pip Cameron said cars parked on the street have chips on them from loose stones.

“Windscreens have had mini chips in them and most people parked on the road have got tiny chips on their cars,” she said.

Ōrākei Local Board chairperson Troy Elliott​ said he was concerned about emergency services going through Michaels Ave at high speeds with “stones flying around”.

He said he had raised the issues with Auckland Transport “a dozen” times and the official response had been another road sweep to gather up the loose stones.

“On behalf of the residents, that's just not good enough.”

Supplied Troy Elliott says cyclists have had stones flung at them by cars passing by.

Cyclists have had stones flung at them by passing cars, he said.

Kaipātiki Local Board chairperson John Gillon​ said it was an Auckland-wide issue.

He had heard complaints over “a number of years” from North Shore residents, about loose stones caused by chip seal.

“The use of chip seal is a cost-effective measure by Auckland Transport at the expense of the safety of suburban residents,” he said.

The NZ Government and private industries have joined forces in an investigation to assess braking distances on our chip-seal surfaced roads. (Video first published in November 2018)

Asphalt costs on average $41/m², while chip seal is only $8/m².

Auckland Transport spokesperson Natalie Polley​ said chip loss on Michaels Ave “has been higher than normal”.

“We have had very few chip seal failures across the network. We have had some issues with the binder used on some sites this year. They will all be fixed when weather conditions allow.”

She said chip seals settled down as the chip got trafficked into the bitumen.

“It is inconvenient for residents and road users in the short-term, but it provides a cost-effective way of re-waterproofing the road surface,” Polley said.

“Value for money is always a top priority as we are required to make sure we are making appropriate use of ratepayer money.”

She said it would cost approximately $60 million more each year if asphalt, instead of chip seal, was used in urban areas.

“Asphalt resurfacing costs four times the amount of chip seal surfacing and asphalt also has limitations with its application.”