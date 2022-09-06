Roofing firm to pay $65,000 after worker falls through brittle skylight

A diagram showing where the worker fell through the roof.

A Hawke’s Bay roofing company has been ordered to pay $40,000 in reparations to a teenager who fell eight metres through a skylight and fined $25,000 for breaching health and safety standards.

Ironside Roofing Limited was sentenced in the Napier District Court on Tuesday.

The teenager fell directly on to a concrete floor while working for the company in December 2020, leaving him with multiple fractures, according to a statement from WorkSafe. He was 14 at the time – below the legal age for working on a construction site.

The worker had been told not to walk on the skylights as they were brittle, but a WorkSafe investigation found the advice didn’t go far enough, nor meet industry guidelines.

READ MORE:

* Meat processing firm Affco charged after worker was burnt in Northland plant explosion

* Northland worker paralysed after falling from plank and landing on his head

* Northland worker paralysed after being 'catapulted' from boom lift

* Auckland worker's fingertips amputated after getting caught in machine

* Talley's loses bid to get paralysis injury accident charge dismissed



“This incident has had a significant effect on the victim’s health, and could easily have been prevented with some better planning,” WorkSafe national manager of investigations Hayden Mander said.

The investigation also found a barrier should have been in place to restrict workers from inadvertently standing on a skylight in the older, weaker part of the roof.

“Working from height is a well-known risk in the construction industry, and there is no excuse for not putting proper protections in place,” Mander said.

Allowing someone under 15 to work on a construction site is a breach of the Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016.