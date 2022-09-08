Armed police spent two days searching for man who frightened trampers, fled into West Coast bush

Armed police, dog handlers and helicopters with thermal imaging searched the West Coast bush for a man whose erratic behaviour frightened trampers.

Armed police searched for two days to find a man who fled into the West Coast bush after frightening trampers with his erratic behaviour.

Police searched the mountains around Welcome Flat Hut, a six-hour walk from the main highway in south Westland, using a tracking dog, helicopters and thermal imaging over the weekend.

He tried to escape from the tracking dog and armed police officers by repeatedly crossing the freezing Copland River, which was running high during the spring melt.

The man, who Stuff has chosen not to name due to concerns over his mental health, was eventually found another four-hour walk further into the Southern Alps near Douglas Rock Hut on Monday.

A person who was at Welcome Flat Hut over the weekend, who did not want to be named, said the man had an aggressive confrontation with a tramper on Friday evening.

Trampers at the hut tried to calm the man, who was yelling and kicking a door, the witness said.

“He was screaming in my face,” he said.

“I thought: this is not what I want in the bush, miles from anywhere.

Supplied A helicopter hovered above the West Coast bush while a police officer used thermal imaging binoculars.

“It was scary when he was screaming at us.”

The man eventually calmed down, and the evening passed without further incident.

But the next day, the man’s erratic behaviour continued, and the hut warden called the police on Saturday evening.

Three police officers, armed with tasers and a loaded pistol, arrived by helicopter on Sunday morning. But the man heard the helicopter coming and fled into the bush.

Supplied Police officers, a tracking dog and local volunteers gather for a briefing ahead of the manhunt in the bush.

The police officers couldn’t find him so sent one officer back in the helicopter, while two lay in wait for the man to return to the huts.

But when he returned 10 minutes later, the man became suspicious and dashed into the bush with his sleeping bag.

The two officers pursued the man up the valley and eventually cornered him against the river. But he escaped by crossing the high and freezing river.

“He went through the river. It is the middle of spring and absolutely freezing and deep,’’ the witness said.

Later that day a second helicopter arrived with a team of police officers, search and rescue crew and a police dog. One officer had thermal imaging binoculars.

“They started to track him. The dog had a scent of him straight away.

Supplied The man was eventually found. He was a 10-hour walk away from the main West Coast highway.

“The man crossed the river a couple of times to try and shake off the scent.”

The man was eventually captured on Monday. He was airlifted by the rescue helicopter based in Greymouth and received medical attention.

The witness said the aggressive confrontation on Friday night was alarming.

“That was terrifying because we were miles from anywhere, and we didn’t know what would happen.”