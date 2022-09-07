Truck driver who nearly clipped cyclist at crossing did the 'best they could'

Candidate for Wellington City Council’s Takapū/Northern ward and keen cyclist, James Sullivan, has a near-miss with a Countdown delivery truck

A cyclist who was nearly clipped by a supermarket delivery truck when he stopped at pedestrian crossing says the company’s response shows the driver was not acting safely.

Cameras on James Sullivan’s bike captured the truck barrelling through a crossing in Berhampore, Wellington, inches from his shoulder as he stopped for a woman and her child on August 28.

The pedestrian, about to cross Adelaide Rd, can be seen widening her eyes and raising her hands to her mouth.

After reviewing the evidence, Countdown said its driver responded as “best they could”.

READ MORE:

* Timaru school teaching pupils to be more independent at zebra crossings

* Waimataitai School to replace pedestrian crossings with safer option

* Plan drawn up to address Nelson pedestrian crossing's 'dangerous' blindspot



Sullivan said he didn’t initially realise how close to disaster he was until watching the footage back. “I would have been dead.”

The incident happened during a horror week on Wellington roads when two pedestrians and another cyclist were hospitalised after being hit by vehicles.

James Sullivan The footage shows shock on the face of the pedestrian crossing on Wellington’s Adelaide Rd, where James Sullivan had stopped on his bike.

On Wednesday, a Countdown spokesperson said it had stood down the driver while it conducted a full investigation.

The fleet management system showed the truck had attempted to brake and slowed to 30kph, the spokesperson said, but the driver felt stopping suddenly would have been more unsafe.

“As Mr Sullivan also experienced, the pedestrian appeared very quickly on the crossing, forcing him to stop abruptly. We believe our driver responded to the situation as best he could at the time.”

James Sullivan The rearward image from Sullivan’s on bike camera shows just how close the truck had come to hitting him. (File photo).

According to the road code and guidance from Waka Kotahi NZTA, drivers must always be ready to stop at pedestrian crossings.

“My actions may not have been perfect, but that doesn’t mean that the following vehicle doesn’t have to maintain a safe distance,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he was reluctant to point the finger at the actions of a single person. He felt the incident was indicative of a range of shortcomings on the roads, including “infrastructure, the way we licence and the way we proportion space”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sullivan says he felt a Countdown delivery truck brush his jacket as it went past.

“It’s harder to address the many reasons why cyclists and pedestrians are unsafe,” he said.

After Stuff’s story, readers and social media users raised the point that both Sullivan and the truck had gone past the diamond painted on the road. On their (incorrect) interpretation of the road code, the vehicles did not have to stop for a pedestrian once they had passed the diamond.

The diamonds only function as a warning that a pedestrian crossing is ahead.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The diamond painted on the road here is a warning that there is a pedestrian crossing ahead. (File photo)

Sullivan said he felt the interpretation may have sprung from many people’s childhood lessons and road patrol experiences.

“When you’re younger it’s a good rule of thumb. If a vehicle is closer than those diamonds, don’t risk [crossing].”

He understood how such a rule evolved into a false “known truth” that drivers within the diamonds might have right of way.

“Why do we have road patrols in the first place? Their mere existence points to the fact that the roads and the way people drive are inherently unsafe,” Sullivan said.