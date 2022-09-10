Sex, drugs and casualties: The history of New Zealand's hippies

iWonder The Beatles, Hippies and Hells Angels is now available to stream on iWonder.

Nick Bollinger​ was putting the finishing touches on his book about the 1960s and 70s counterculture, Jumping Sundays, when he saw a scene that looked familiar. Tents and flags were going up on the grounds of Parliament. There were signs and dreadlocks, bare feet and calls for freedom, wild dancers and health food stalls.

The Wellington occupation of 2022 was just like the old days but then again it wasn’t.

Stuff Hippies at the Great Ngāruawāhia Music Festival in 1973. The man with the headband was named Treefoot. Photo by David Stone.

As a historian of the hippie era, Bollinger was fascinated by the occupation, “because so much of the symbolism that appeared with it, like that word freedom, has its origins in this period. It’s been appropriated.”

You can trace anti-vaccination ideology back to countercultural ideas about alternative medicine and health. But Bollinger saw one big difference between then and now. Generally, protestors in the 60s and 70s were concerned with the freedom of others in distant places like Vietnam and South Africa. They were altruistic. But in 2022, freedom “was very much an individualist slogan”.

There are other differences. The counterculture stayed cohesive as a movement with a common cause, but the “disparate” 2022 movement is already fraying.

One further contrast struck him.

“I was interested in the way the police handled the occupation of Parliament, compared to things that happened in the 70s and certainly what I saw in 1981,” he says. “It was almost a conscious campaign to change the police image. If they had been protesting the Vietnam War or South African apartheid they would have had their heads split open.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The recent occupation of Parliament may have looked like the hippie era, but there were important differences.

Bollinger was talking at a session in the Word Christchurch festival. Christchurch was the second stop on a three-city tour, between Auckland a week earlier and a launch at Unity Books in his home town of Wellington this past Wednesday.

Survivors and eyewitnesses shared stories and asked insightful questions. In Christchurch, they included a couple of retired Labour MPs, an artist or two and an elderly Welshman whose commune had made him a neighbour of folk singer Cat Stevens​.

Bollinger was also a witness of sorts. As he was born in 1958, he saw the tail-end of the hippie era in Wellington. He remembers the marches, the radicals in the Resistance Bookshop on Willis St and hearing the word “counterculture” as a long-haired sixth-former at Onslow​ College.

“It was challenging society’s conventions, sexually, spiritually, domestically,” he says. “It questioned everything.”

Jumping Sundays is an attempt to figure out who these people were, what they wanted and why their vision mostly didn’t pan out.

Music offers a way in. Bollinger has worked for decades as a respected music journalist and reviewer, most famously at RNZ and the Listener, and much of the culture was connected to or inspired by music. Think of how the rapidly-evolving Beatles acted as global promoters of new ideas about spirituality, drugs and politics.

“What we did in that period deserves to be recorded at the very least, and looked at seriously,” he says. “In a lot of ways, I feel I’ve written this for my children’s generation to whom that period is probably a complete mystery. It might help explain their parents.”

Stuff Abortion rights protesters march down Willis St in Wellington in 1973. Photo by Keith Stewart.

It was a rebellion against those who would start wars and those who would control freedoms. A post-war Kiwi conformism was the common enemy, represented by organisations like the RSA.

But was the World War II generation too easy a target? When Bollinger interviewed the ageing countercultural baby-boomers, there was sometimes a sense of regret.

“There were people who said they feel sorry now for the way they treated their parents. As they got older, they saw that generation they had been rebelling against in a different light. They thought a little bit more about how those people had come through a world war.

“Sure, they were grey and dull and conservative. Maybe that was exactly what they wanted. They didn’t want excitement.”

Stuff The Scratch Orchestra play in the crater of Maungawhau / Mount Eden, in 1971. Photograph by Max Oettli, Alexander Turnbull Library.

Bollinger experienced less of that intergenerational tension. His parents, Conrad and Marei​, were leftist intellectuals and teachers within a Bohemian scene that laid the ground for the counterculture.

Conrad Bollinger was in the Communist Party until he quit over the Hungarian invasion in 1956. When he came to Christchurch for political events, he would stay with Jack and Elsie Locke​. And he was spied on by the SIS.

“When we got my father’s file a few years ago, we found they had kept track of all those movements,” Bollinger says. “Times he left home and where he stayed, even licence plate numbers of cars that had come to visit us. It seems absurd now but that was the climate of the times.”

All this meant Bollinger “didn’t have much to rebel against on the home front”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington writer Nick Bollinger had less than most to rebel against.

‘All the women’

The counterculture tackled weighty issues, but with an approach that could be irreverent and comedic. In New Zealand, those words pointed to one name, Sir Tim Shadbolt​.

“He was important, because he was there, and he was loud, and he was hilarious, and he galvanised people. There was a speech he gave in Albert Park in Auckland in 1969 in which he was advocating for a naked military. It’s a brilliant piece of rhetoric.”

Bollinger stresses that the baby-boomers were growing up in a time of prosperity. Jobs were easy to come by, and the countercultural life was good, especially for straight white men. Hindsight lets us see how those men continued to benefit from their privilege, even within a progressive culture.

“Some of the straight white men I interviewed were completely unrepentant. They still got misty-eyed. ‘All the women.’

“One of my tasks was to question everything again. Some ideals held up as very sound, but with some things you went, ‘Why did no-one stand up at the time and question this?’ The number of women who said they felt once the pill had arrived and people talked about free love, it was just uncool to say no.

“But there were women who said, ‘There were lots of orgies, it was great’. It was a very easy environment to take advantage of. There were certainly a lot of examples of that.”

Stuff Poet and guru James K Baxter, photographed in 1970, was flawed but still inspiring.

The James K Baxter rape story was one example of that. After Baxter’s letters revealed in 2019 that he raped his wife, a former resident of his community at Jerusalem revealed he had tried to rape her when she was 18.

“I had to look at that, but at the same time, Baxter was a complex figure. He was very important and I believe very inspiring. I don’t think anyone would deny he was flawed.”

The counterculture had plenty of gurus, and some were worse than flawed. Take Centrepoint​ commune leader Bert Potter​. Bollinger sees the Mr Asia heroin syndicate and Potter as “preying on ideas that had stemmed from the counterculture, that drugs might provide some insights or the nuclear family wasn’t always the best model for people living happy lives”.

Bollinger brings down the curtain in 1975, coinciding with the election of Prime Minister Robert Muldoon​. Some parts of the counterculture vanished or became marginal, while others went mainstream and remained that way.

“Marijuana was no longer just the countercultural sacrament. There were probably rugby players smoking pot by then.”

A political movement splintered. The women’s movement “rightly decided they could further their cause without these hippie men around”. Māori activists took a similar view.

Stuff Blerta offered both kids’ entertainment and jazz-rock freak-outs.

His next book will be about the link between music and national identity. Jumping Sundays is broad and thorough, but a moment at the Christchurch event offers a reminder that Bollinger’s first and enduring love is music.

It is a quick question about a walk-on song. Should we come on stage to the old Blerta​ hit, Dance All Around the World?

“The flipside of Dance All Around the World is pretty good,” he says in response. “Dance All Around the World was the kids’ show. It was like a Trojan Horse for them. It got them into the respectable places. But the flipside is just a complete psychedelic freak-out.”

The flipside is titled Freedom St Mary’s. Look it up. It’s every bit as wild and loose as Bollinger says.

Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand, by Nick Bollinger, is published by Auckland University Press, $49.99.