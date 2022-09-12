Rough sleepers given a month's reprieve - but the clock is ticking

Nelson’s homeless community has sought refuge in the Unite Church. But the clock is ticking, and there's no housing solution in sight. (file photo)

When the floods hit, Nelson’s rough sleepers took refuge in the Unite Church.

They were originally given permission to stay for four days, then they were given an extension for a week, then after that, a month.

But beyond that, homeless advocate and Giving Aroha founder Jackie Galland says she has no idea.

“What I'd like to see happen would be all of these guys either put under Housing First or in emergency accommodation of some sort,” she said. “But at this stage we’re going to the mayoral fund and applying for tents for them all.”

Between 10 and 12 people have now been in the church for three-and-a-half weeks.

Nelson’s sole men’s night shelter closed earlier this year.

Many of those staying in the church were living along the riverfront when their tents were washed out, Galland said, and they lost everything that they owned.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Giving Aroha founder Jackie Galland said having a roof over the heads of rough sleepers was saving lives.

“What do you do? It’s a bad situation all round. We’re doing our best.”

Galland said the attitudes and the mental health of the men had changed since they had had a warm bed and warm kai in their stomachs every day.

One man who collapsed on the premises was rushed to hospital on Saturday. Doctors told them that he had had a brain bleed, and that if they hadn’t sought medical help, “would not have woken up the next morning”.

“What would have happened to that guy if he was out on the streets and in the bushes? He would’ve died. We’re actually saving lives here too.”

SUPPLIED James Hodgson describes the situation as “devastating’.

James Hodgson, who is part of the Unite Church’s oversight community, said the church was meeting on Wednesday to prepare a transition plan so that there would be a structure in place to support those who would be leaving.

Hodgson said Housing First did come up with a proposal to take half a dozen rough sleepers in mid-September. But his understanding was that that didn’t happen because council funding was not made available.

“The real problem that we have right now, is that Housing First is kind of a one size fits all solution for people that have come upon hard times, and for whatever reason, there are some people who struggle to work with or engage with Housing First.

“There's no backup for those people, there is no alternative option.”

Some of the homeless community were struggling with “addictions, mental health, and authority”, Hodgson said.

“We can't discount the past trauma and the experiences they've had that have led them to this place. So really, there's just no acceptable solution for these people at this stage.”

Hodgson described the situation as “devastating, because it's a mess, to be honest”.

MSD regional commissioner Craig Churchill said community connectors had visited Unite Church and spoken to the people staying there on multiple occasions since they moved in.

“They explained the support options available, in particular what MSD can provide, and offered to help anyone who applies with the process of doing so. They also dropped off food packages.

“So far, the group of people staying at Unite Church have chosen not to take up this offer and have not applied for support.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/ STUFF Norelle Kendrick was forced to leave her Haven Rd, Nelson home after a landslide hit the back her home. Kendrick has complex medical issues that require her to use a wheel chair and leg braces and is now living in a motel.

Churchill said emergency housing was available in Nelson and that there was no wait list and those who needed it were regularly housed the same day they asked for help.

“However, the amount available changes every day, and it can be challenging to identify options for people with complex needs or when large events are taking place which put pressure on supply.

“For example, in late August, Nelson’s accommodation supply was affected by the combined impact of housing flood evacuees and hosting a major sports tournament.”

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which administers Housing First, said in a statement that the ministry was working with providers in Nelson to try to increase the supply of public and transitional housing.