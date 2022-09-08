Man, 74, jailed for sex crimes against father and son

Donald Forsyth appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday to be sentenced. (File Photo)

The adult victim of a sexual assault who found out his abuser had moved on to prey on his son was “heartbroken” when he found out, a court has heard.

The devastation wrought on a Taranaki family by Donald Forsyth was laid bare in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, when the 74-year-old was jailed for two years and six months for the offending.

Forsyth indecently assaulted his first victim, who was in his early 20s, at a rural property in 1999, and six years later, started to sexually offend against the young man’s son, who at the time was 8.

The sexual abuse lasted for four years.

Forsyth, who used two walking sticks to make his way into the dock, previously pleaded guilty to a representative charge of sexual conduct with a child under 12, and another of indecent assault.

123rf A 74-year-old Taranaki man was sent to prison on Wednesday for sexual crimes committed against two victims, including a child. (File Photo)

A family member read out statements on behalf of the victims, turning repeatedly to point at Forsyth while she spoke, labelling the man a “monster”.

“You’re a predator and nothing but a selfish person.”

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the damage had run deep in the victims’ family because of Forsyth’s actions and the impacts would be ongoing.

He said the vulnerability of the child victim was an aggravating factor of the case, as was the breach of trust involved.

While he accepted the guilty pleas and Forsyth’s age were mitigating factors, a recent medical report which highlighted a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment did not take away from the culpability of the defendant’s actions at the time he committed the crimes.

The court heard how Forsyth had a myriad of current health problems, including type 1 diabetes, angina and high blood pressure. He also had a recent hip replacement.

Forsyth’s lawyer Andrew Laurenson said his client had no previous convictions, and was considered to be a low risk of reoffending.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff The sexual abuse committed by a Taranaki man has changed the lives of his victims forever, the New Plymouth District Court heard on Wednesday.

Laurenson argued for any jail term to be converted to home detention, as Forsyth lived alone.

Judge Gregory Hikaka referenced the harm caused by the offending, and how the adult victim had been “heartbroken” when his discovered his son had been targeted by Forsyth.

He said Forsyth had told a probation officer he could not recall some details of what happened and while medical issues like impaired thinking might be an issue now, the judge accepted the Crown’s point about the defendant’s awareness of his actions at the time.

Judge Hikaka said despite Forsyth’s lack of previous convictions, the “aberrant sexual behaviour” took place over an extended period of time.

He said this factor, along with Forsyth’s claim not to remember some incidents, made it difficult to assess his remorse.

Due to a prison term being imposed, Forsyth’s name will automatically be added to the child sex offender register.