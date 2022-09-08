Councillors and staff told to lift their behaviour

Palmerston North city councillors have been told their behaviour is good, but they could do better.

Sexism, discrimination and sarcastic barbs have been among the lapses in behaviour an independent culture reviewer has witnessed at the Palmerston North City Council.

A report from state sector adviser Tregaskis Brown written by consultant Rebecca EIvy includes a raft of recommendations on ways to improve relationships between councillors and senior staff.

She visited and carried out interviews in response to a request from councillors about how to ensure the council was providing a safe and supportive working environment.

EIvy said she observed a generally high standard of behaviour, scoring the council a “yes, but” on many issues.

She said frustrations felt by elected members and staff were understandable in the challenging environment of local government.

The community expected the mayor and councillors to deliver, to fix problems and get results, and they felt that pressure, often experiencing harassment and threats from members of the public.

But in fact, they had limited influence, able to work through their only employee, the chief executive, to manage staff.

Elvy said senior staff expected councillors to value and respect their skills and advice, but sometimes felt that was not forthcoming, and that could lead them to seeing councillors as “an impediment to the proper functioning of council”.

She said the constraints on both parties could explain why bad behaviour sometimes occurred, but did not excuse it.

There have been several recent examples where elected members have been annoyed about actions taken by staff, although under delegation and without breaking any rules.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Planter boxes protecting the Main St cycle lane in Palmerston North were declared an embarrassment by city councillors.

Even though they had not been able to influence staff actions, they were the ones who had worn the public backlash.

The Main St planter boxes were installed without input from councillors, and it was a year before an opportunity arose for them to vote them out; the Palmy rebranding occurred under staff delegation, mayor Grant Smith explained at a mayoral debate this week; and the civic and cultural precinct master plan was almost completed before elected members even had a say on the vision for the project.

Elvy said there were also tensions between councillors.

Although she found they were all committed to their work, some, especially women, felt they worked harder than others.

They were a diverse group, but some felt unfairly treated, and that the structures were racist.

Most thought they understood their role, but were not convinced everybody else did.

They were generally “collegial”. Argumentative debate was healthy, but sometimes behaviour was unprofessional, she said.

Councillors generally treated staff with courtesy, but sometimes there were sarcastic barbs, repetition of questions a staff member could not answer, and dismissive attitudes.

Elvy said there was room for staff to improve the way they reported to councillors, with some reports being incomplete or overly complex.

She recommended updating the councillors’ code of conduct, which had been done, improving induction training and ongoing development plans for councillors, and resuming meetings between elected members and the senior executive team.

Another recommendation was that after October’s mayoralty election and the arrival of new chief executive Waid Crockett, the two should engage a relationship coach to help them speed up the process of developing an effective working relationship.

Smith said he had not seen the need for the report, but it had been helpful, and should be used, not put away in a bottom drawer.

Cr Brent Barrett said it showed things were not “broken” but could be improved.

Cr Lorna Johnson said it increased understanding of the different pressures people were facing, and its recommendations were like a vaccination against anything disastrous happening.