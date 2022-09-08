Targa Rally gets go-ahead for Tasman event after close vote

Competitors in the Targa Rally, pictured at Taranaki in 2019, look set to be zooming around some roads in Tasman district over two days in October.

Road closures required for a planned Targa Rally in Tasman district have been given the green light – just.

Elected members on the Tasman District Council regulatory committee voted 6-5 on Thursday to approve multiple temporary closures for the Targa South Island 2022 tarmac event, which is scheduled to be held for the first time in Tasman district on October 15 and 16.

That decision came after about 90 minutes of submissions and discussion on the matter including presentations from some residents who live along the roads set to be closed.

Submitter Del Drew said he was speaking on behalf of members of the Mahana community, who would be affected by the closure of Old Coach, Nuttall, Best, George Harvey and Gardner Valley roads including residents on some linking roads who would be “effectively trapped” between the closed roads on the rally route.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Old Coach Rd, from Petra Way to Mahoe Close, is one of the roads set to be closed temporarily for the Targa Rally on October 15 and 16.

Drew said there were 233 residential properties in which more than 800 people lived within the affected Mahana area along with “at least 10 businesses”.

Residents with weekend commitments such as church services and school sport events along with recreational users such as cyclists and horse riders would be affected along with the businesses and farms. A senior surgeon and an airline pilot, who had to be on call, would be trapped, Drew said.

The effect would be a “severely disrupted” weekend for 800 Mahana residents so some “privileged drivers” could race around ratepayer-funded roads, he said.

Chip Felton, who lives along Nuttall Rd, said the Government had declared a climate emergency.

“We all now are personally experiencing the adverse weather-related impacts of global warming.”

Promoting an event that featured “petrol-guzzling race cars” would send a strong message that the council was not concerned about climate change, Felton said. He also argued the rally would “violate” the council's own Climate Action Plan.

Harold Trask said he had lived on his Eighty Eight Valley Rd property for 19 years and was not opposed to motor sport.

“But I consider the organisers may not have thoroughly researched and talked through the effects on both farmers and residents and therefore have made a poor choice in regard to my road,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant said the decision on whether to approve the road closures was difficult.

Eighty Eight Valley Rd bisected several farms with stock on both sides including sheep, cattle and horses. At times, stock got out onto the road. Residents knew to look out for escapees and drove accordingly.

Trask questioned what chance a rally driver travelling at speed would have “if, by chance, a cattle beast was on the road and he hit it”.

Council staff recommended elected members approve the closures, saying in a report that on balance, they considered “the economic benefits outweigh the temporary inconvenience of disrupted access”.

Car rallies had been held on Tasman district roads for many years, although the Targa rally was the largest “in recent memory, bringing hundreds of people and up to $2.6 million in economic benefits to the region”.

“Significant effort” had been put into notifying affected residents on the route, particularly by the organiser, the report says.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Targa Rally is tipped to bring hundreds of people and up to $2.6 million in economic benefits to the Nelson-Tasman region.

A total of 28 objections had been received, raising issues that included disruption to property access; loss of business; concerns about emergency access; the health and safety of competitors, the public and animals; damage to roads and damage to private property.

The organiser had proposed a range of mitigations.

“Emergency access is available at all times should the need arise, via direct contact with event organisers and marshals,” the report says.

Mitigations to address environmental concerns includes a statement that “in a national context, emissions impacts are neutral as the event would likely take place somewhere else” if the council did not approve it for the Tasman road network.

Tracy Neal/SUPPLIED Eighty Eight Valley Rd bisects several farms with stock on both sides.

Councillor Celia Butler said in reading the report, “one could be forgiven for thinking that we’re actually in the last century”.

“That such an event is being proposed to be held in this day and age is quite confusing really,” she said.

Butler voted against the motion to approve the road closures along with councillors David Ogilvie, Anne Turley, Christeen Mackenzie and Trindi Walker.

The elected members who voted for the motion were committee chairperson Chris Hill, mayor Tim King, deputy mayor Stuart Bryant and councillors Kit Maling, Trevor Tuffnell and Barry Dowler. Councillors Mark Greening and Dean McNamara were absent.

Bryant, in particular, seemed to be torn over decision, saying it was difficult but “on balance ... I think about the economic benefit for communities that this rally will go through, like Tapawera”.

“What I am hoping is that the organisers have taken on board the concerns that have been raised,” he said.