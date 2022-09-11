Man charged after filming adult entertainers

Events at a Southland bachelor party led to criminal charges, which were denied and then later withdrawn.

An adult entertainer who performed at a Southland stag party discovered she had been filmed when the video was shared around at her day job.

A man pleaded not guilty to 10 Crimes Act charges related to intentionally making, publishing and possessing an intimate visual recording.

However, the crown determined that the test for prosecution was not met, and the charges were withdrawn, meaning the case never went to trial.

The summary of facts says the dancers completed their performance in front of the 20 to 30 people at the bachelor party in 2020.

A guest at the party used his cell phone to live stream a section of the two female adult entertainer’s performance to a Facebook group. One of the women was naked at the time and the other was wearing a male appendage.

The Facebook page it was streamed to had more than 20,000 members and police say 380 to 425 people watched in real time. The recording automatically posted to the page after the stream ended.

“The dancers did not consent to being recorded and did not have knowledge that the defendant was recording the performance,” it says in the summary.

One of the dancers became aware of the recording after the video was shared around the workplace of her day job and reported the matter to police.

The party organiser employed two dancers from the adult entertainment industry to perform.

“When spoken to by police the defendant admitted the offending and in explanation stated he shared the recording to show off and that he didn’t know at the time that it was wrong,” the summary says.

Judge Duncan Harvey, in a minute, says the reasons for media accessing the summary of facts is compelling.

“The principle of open justice is important in this case, as are the implications for other persons involved in such activity,” Judge Harvey says.

Aotearoa New Zealand Sex Workers' Collective national co-ordinator, Dame Catherine Healy, said the incident would have been traumatic for the performers.

“Everyone would know filming it is inappropriate,” Healy said.

“Common decency would be not filming the performers,” Healy said.

“Perhaps the act of filming was not with the intent to harm. But that’s how the sex workers would have felt, harmed,” Healy said.

Sex workers should strongly convey their boundaries and be assured by the person engaging them that the boundaries were being taken seriously, Healy said.