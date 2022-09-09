Residents plan blockade of new $38m bridge to deter late-night revellers

Ngā Hau Māngere, the new $38m walking and cycleway over Auckland's Manukau Harbour, will open to the public this weekend. (Video first published August 25, 2022)

Auckland residents fed up with “antisocial behaviour” that has kicked off on a new multi-million dollar bridge in their neighbourhood are planning a protest in order to keep the troublemakers out.

Since the new $38 million Ngā Hau Māngere pedestrian bridge opened on August 27, it has been attracting late-night revellers who have been breaking bottles, fighting, littering and driving dangerously.

It was a problem at the old bridge which was shut in 2019, but this time around residents want to nip the bad behaviour in the bud before it gets out of hand.

Lucie Newport​, who lives a few hundred metres from the bridge that connects Onehunga and Māngere, is rallying residents to blockade the bridge on Saturday in a bid to bring attention to the issue and demand action from local authorities.

At 10pm, she and whoever else she can muster will blockade the pathway with their cars.

“Some people say it’s a bad idea and there’s just going to be trouble, but the reality is there’s already trouble and if we don’t get the attention of all the actors who can change this then it’s just going to continue,” Newport said.

She said more long-term solutions to the problem were needed in order for people to be able to enjoy the new community asset.

“We know we live in a city and we don’t object to fun, but there’s a limit and [this behaviour] goes beyond fun and into the realm of public nuisance.”

The new $38m walking and cycleway connecting Onehunga and Māngere.

Malcolm Turner, who runs the local community Facebook page, said he had been getting many complaints about it and agreed security needed to be beefed up.

In response to the public outcry, police met with community stakeholders on Wednesday to work through possible solutions.

So far they have dropped letters to residents stating they would be patrolling the area more frequently and strictly enforcing the 24/7 liquor ban.

Māngere Bridge Business Association chairperson Pauline Anderson, who was at the meeting, said it was a good start but more needed to be done.

She said it hadn’t helped that lights lining the bridge hadn’t been working, although they would be fixed by the weekend.

In tandem with the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, the business association will be installing temporary tower cameras to monitor the area, as well as extra signage warning loiterers away.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Tauanu'u Nanai Nick Bakulich said the local board was working to address the issue.

“It’s a great community and very active community, and we won’t tolerate this,” Anderson said.

Local board chairperson Tauanu'u Nanai Nick Bakulich said Wednesday’s would be the first of a number of meetings.

Previously police said while no one particular group was responsible, “a large part those involved currently are predominantly young people”.

They also encouraged people to report potential incidents or offending to police, so they could identify those involved and take action.