Auckland homeowner nearly hit unexploded bomb while digging in garden

An Epsom man got a surprise when he found a bomb while digging in his back yard.

It was a lucky escape for homeowners who nearly hit an unexploded bomb while digging in their Auckland backyard.

Residents of Pukenui Rd, Epsom,​ were evacuated from their homes on Thursday night as the Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent in to detonate a live mortar shell.

They returned to the site on Friday morning and said about 11.30am the bomb had now been safely disposed of.

One of the residents of the house said they had been gardening when they came across the explosive.

READ MORE:

* 'Unexploded mortar shell' sees bomb disposal team called to central Auckland house



“My husband was gardening and dug it up in our garden,” she said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The unexploded mortar shell found at an Epsom house.

“Thankfully he realised what it was pretty quickly.”

Temporary accommodation was secured for those at the house where the explosive was found.

Police have now said there is no further risk in relation to the incident.

Surrounding roads have now reopened and all cordons have been lifted.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police at the cordon on Friday morning.

In a statement prior to the detonation, a Defence Force spokesperson warned the explosions carried out as part of the “controlled demolition” could get loud.

“These may range from small explosions that will sound similar to a shotgun being fired and, pending further investigation, may reach a more significant explosion that will sound more like a ceremonial cannon being fired.”

Police/Supplied The unexploded mortar shell found in an Epsom backyard on Thursday.

Police said the public would notice a police presence in the area while the detonation was taking place and until the area was deemed safe.

Police/Supplied Sandbags were placed around the unexploded mortar shell found in an Epsom backyard as part of the controlled demolition.

Television personality Jono Pryor​, who was one of those locked out of his house, said it had been “an eventful Thursday night”.

Cameron de Lile, who lives one house back from the cordon, said some people had been frustrated about not being able to get into their homes.

David White/Stuff Central Auckland residents were evacuated from their homes as a bomb disposal unit dealt with an unexploded mortar shell.

“The cop told someone on our street she had to stay with friends tonight, wasn’t even allowed into her house quickly to grab stuff,” he said.

Diversions will be in place around the impacted area, however there should be no disruption to any main roads, police said.