Eye surgeon Ian Dallison pleads to charge in Christchurch High Court

Dr Ian Dallison, a prominent Christchurch eye surgeon, faces six charges including attempted murder in relation to an alleged home invasion in Lyttelton.

A prominent Christchurch eye surgeon who allegedly attacked a couple in their Lyttelton home armed with a pistol, has pleaded not guilty to trying to kill one of them.

Ian Dallison made the plea to a charge of attempted through his counsel Kerryn Beatson KC at an appearance at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, September 9.

Justice Andrew Isaac remanded Dallison in custody to a call over in the High Court on November 10. Dallison attended by video link from Christchurch Prison and was told his trial would probably be held in February 2024.

Beatson told the court she expected another charge against her client of possession of a prohibited magazine would be filed shortly.

READ MORE:

* Soldier with illicit firearms stash cannot do home detention in army housing

* A US woman's son talked about putting her in a rest home. She then killed him, police say

* Criminal group allegedly burgled 110 homes in Canterbury

* Straw director in one of largest Australian tax frauds in history pleads guilty



The 65-year-old has already pleaded not guilty to other charges stemming from the incident on St Davids St, Lyttelton, Christchurch on August 4, the same day he was declared bankrupt.

It’s alleged Dallison drove in his red Porsche to the home of property developer and former cafe owner Alberto Ceccarelli, unlawfully entered the property using a pistol as a weapon, then wounded Ceccarelli and his wife with intent to cause the couple grievous bodily harm.

supplied Ian Dallison is accused of illegally entering someone’s home, allegedly carrying a pistol.

Dallison, said to be a keen hunter, allegedly took six firearms – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Sterling model 300 handgun, an accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver and a small silver handgun – to Lyttelton on the day of the home invasion.

Dallison is known to be a prolific gun collector. He had a room at his home dedicated to their storage and a cache of more than 100 firearms was found at his property by police after the alleged attack. Some were understood to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

He is also charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, a maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns in Christchurch.

Dallison was a doctor at Christchurch Eye Surgery. His bio, since removed from the website, said he worked in acute and general ophthalmology and performed cataract and glaucoma surgery, as well as correcting abnormal eye movements and direction.