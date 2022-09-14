Voices for Freedom may look to conspiracy theories to remain relevant

Voices For Freedom co-founder Alia Bland, left, talks to Nicole Foss, who is running for mayor in Porirua.

A misinformation expert believes Voices for Freedom (VFF) will throw “conspiracy theories” and contentious issues “against the wall to see what sticks” now its initial anti-mandate platform has been dissolved.

Following the Government’s announcement that mask-wearing requirements were being scrapped from Tuesday, apart from in healthcare and aged care facilities, and vaccine mandates would cease to exist in a fortnight, the anti-vaccine group tried to claim victory for the changes.

The movement recently dropped fliers in mailboxes around the country that contained several claims about masks.

Subsequently, they suggested the fliers were responsible for restrictions being lifted. In a social media post, they said it was “amazing what some well-timed fliers can achieve”.

However, the Ministry of Health said Monday’s announcement was at least six months’ work in the making and was built on foundations developed since February 2020.

“The decision to retire the Covid-19 protection framework started with the Government’s move to Orange in early April,” a spokesperson said.

Stephen Judd, from FACT Aotearoa, a group set up to counter misinformation, said changes in government policy had been well-signalled and left VFF “scrambling” to claim a victory “while they can”.

Judd believed getting their name in the nation’s letterboxes was all about staying relevant in order to build a future campaign because mask and vaccination requirements for healthcare workers were the last issues of their original platform.

“Once these are gone, they are left with pivoting to less compelling conspiracy theories that are less connected to peoples' daily lives.”

Judd said those conspiracy theories were centred around creating fear of a looming economic and environmental collapse, with seminars concentrating on cryptocurrency and “prepping”.

“There’s a mishmash of ideas, and they are looking for one that sticks.”

Judd said the single common thread was a hatred of the Government and a distrust in institutions.

“What’s the long-term goal for them? I still think it centres around them doing something at the next election.”

In a post on VFF’s website to supporters on Tuesday afternoon, co-founder Alia Bland asked where New Zealand’s attention would be directed next.

“Might it be ‘climate change’ restrictions? Perhaps the energy crisis? The ‘need’ for digital ID and currency? Food shortages? Gaslighting over explosive inflation?”

A source told Stuff his wife, who was an avid VFF supporter, had recently been to doomsday prepping seminars run by the movement. He said his wife had become so fearful that she had begun stockpiling goods in the house in preparation for an economic collapse.

He did not think the lifting of the mandates would change his wife or her friends' supportive views of the membership, and believed she would continue to donate money to the group because “she believes whatever they say”.

Although VFF has so far not divulged exactly how many members the limited liability company has or how its membership is even defined, a submission to the Public Media Bill on its behalf claims 40,000 members are active and engaged in local community groups.

Judd noted if the figure was accurate, it could be significant when compared to other political party memberships.

Parties don’t disclose their membership numbers in New Zealand, but according to National’s website it has 30,000 members and supporters, while an old 2002 figure when Labour was building membership put its membership at 14,000 during Helen Clark’s reign.

VFF was approached for comment but did not respond.