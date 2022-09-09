Itinerant man loses share of his mother's estate because lawyer couldn't find him

Anne Shirley Lockley, of Whanganui, left a will that benefited only one of her three surviving children.

A mostly itinerant man who probably had a strong moral claim to a share of his late mother's estate has lost his chance to claim through the courts.

The lawyer for the man, Richard Allan Hunt, could not contact him in the crucial months that the claim had to be progressed, leading to the estate being distributed to the sole beneficiary.

Hunt has stress-related medical problems and was on a permanent benefit. He did not own a home and was largely itinerant, according to a recent judgement issued from the High Court in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Secret daughter takes biological father's estate matters back to court

* Woman wins $95,000 from her abusive grandfather's estate

* Estranged family in court over multimillion-dollar will

* Where there's a will, there's a way to challenge it



“His evidence suggests he has had a difficult life,” Justice Andru Isac​ said.

It would seem inevitable that his difficulties were likely the result of decisions his mother, Anne Shirley Lockley, made when he was a child and adolescent, the judge said, without giving further details.

“Assuming Mr Hunt’s account of his early life is accurate, I have little doubt he would have a strong moral claim to provision from Ms Lockley’s estate,” he said.

By the time Lockley died in March 2020, she and Hunt were estranged. The evidence suggested her relationship with her three surviving children, from two relationships, was at various times fraught, the judge said.

Michael Probst/AP When her mother died Shirley Anne Moriarty invested some of her inheritance in silver bullion. (File photo)

Lockley left her entire estate – a home in Whanganui and perhaps $10,000 cash – to her daughter Shirley Anne Moriarty, who was helping care for her at the time of her death. The net sale proceeds from the house were just under $300,000.

Hunt’s lawyer gave notice of an intention to make a claim against the estate, but then could not contact Hunt within the three-month time limit. At the time he did not have a mail address and there was no response to the calls and messages to the cellphone number provided.

By the time Hunt was back in touch with his lawyer, his half-sister had distributed the estate to herself, as she was entitled to do, so there was nothing left in the estate for Hunt to claim.

David White/Stuff A judge at the High Court in Wellington has suggested “hurts of the past” could still be addressed. (File photo)

Just under $200,000 had been invested in silver bullion and Hunt’s new lawyer mounted a claim in court that the investment was on behalf of the estate, but the judge rejected the suggestion.

However, he left open the possibility of a silver lining to the dispute.

The judge said it was clear to him that Moriarty understood Hunt’s “legitimate upset” that his mother had left him nothing, especially given the difficulties he had faced in life.

If not for the delay in following up on his claim he would likely have expected something from her estate, the judge said.

“It is a matter entirely for Ms Moriarty, but a way is open if she chooses to address some of the hurts of the past, as she has previously sought to do,” the judge said.