Resident calls on power company to sort our unreliable supply

Ōtātara resident Lindsay Buckingham says the fact that there’s already an existing feeder at the Curran and Longford Rd intersection means a second power supply could easily be routed to the suburb.

Fed up with his community being left without power for hours on end, an Ōtātara resident has called on PowerNet’s owners to invest in infrastructure.

The suburb, outside Invercargill, experienced a seven-hour outage recently when severe winds caused trees to fall through power lines, leaving some residents without telephone lines, Internet and the ability to pump water from their tanks.

Lindsay Buckingham said it was the third time damage to the lines had left residents without electricity for hours, but the problem could easily be solved by adding an extra feeder line into the suburb.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said the company was looking at several solutions for the suburb, including Buckingham’s suggestion.

Now retired, Buckingham, who has a background in engineering and project management, said that most of Ōtātara was powered by one feeder than ran from Invercargill into the suburb, which meant that if the line was damaged, there was no backup line.

In June, residents were without power for almost eight hours on what was believed to be one of the coldest days of the year after a vehicle drove into a power pole.

Parts of the neighbourhood spent 1580 minutes or 26 hours without power in the past 12 months because of weather-related events, the accident and line damage, Buckingham said.

But that could have dropped to about 300 minutes by splitting the feeder and running a second line into the suburb from the existing feeder on the corner of Curran Rd and Longford Rd, he said.

He presented his solution to the Southland Electric Power Supply Consumer Trust, which owns PowerNet, during its annual general meeting (AGM).

Considering Ōtātara was PowerNet’s third-largest residential consumer population behind Invercargill and Gore, Buckingham felt there was a strong case that residents deserved security of supply.

PowerNet CEO Jason Franklin said Buckingham was invited to present at the AGM because as a customer, he was considered a beneficiary of the Southland Electric Power Supply Consumer Trust.

The company reviewed and updated its network asset management plans annually, and improvements for Ōtātara were being considered under this process, he said.

“PowerNet is looking at several options to improve the power supply reliability to Ōtātara. Mr Buckingham suggested one solution. PowerNet have been considering that particular solution along with others,” Franklin said.