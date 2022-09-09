The mystery of the firefighter killed by his pet stag Robert

Invercargill firefighter Ben McLean was killed by a stag near Invercargill in April 2020. (File photo)

The partner of a man killed by his pet stag says grief is a process that never ends, as she grapples with unanswered questions over his death.

Firefighter Benjamin Henry McLean, 63, died of multiple injuries and blood loss after being attacked by his stag, known as Robert, at Makarewa in Southland in April 2020.

To this day Binita Kumar is puzzled by what made McLean go into the paddock during the roar, which makes stags aggressive and unpredictable.

“That’s why it’s a bit of a puzzle,” she said.

Kumar and McLean met in 2006 and she had never known McLean to go into the paddock during the roar.

Since his death, Kumar had the other stag sold, got rid of the pigs and goats, and now only owned sheep, chickens and ducks.

She was determined to finish her partner’s dream of a house to overlook their land.

“Grief is a process that never ends.”

“Not every day is a dark day. Memories are still there.”

McLean hand-reared the stag, which made animals more dangerous, Kumar said.

Kumar warned people that if they did not know what they were doing with their stock, they could be in real trouble, evidenced by the death of her partner, a man experienced with animals.

Kumar said Robert was shot so McLean’s colleagues could go in and get his body, which was three metres from a gate.

Questions and frustrations still linger for Kumar.

She wonders how no one could have heard McLean yelling, because he died during level 4 lockdown, so there was not much traffic and people were at home.

She did not know why he was in the paddock that day. Because of poor reception, neither McLean or Kumar took their phones with them when they went from Invercargill to the property.

McLean’s colleagues became concerned when he did not arrive for his shift.

The colleagues went to search the property, heard a stag roaring, and found him with serious injuries and ripped clothing, the recent Coroner’s report says.

A colleague checked for a pulse through a fence but could not find one.

Police identified rut marks in the grass, a broken tip of an antler near McLean’s body and Robert’s antlers had blood on them, the coroner says.

Kumar was frustrated that news of the death was online before she knew about it, though her phone was on silent while she was at her nursing job that day.

McLean’s injuries were bad and he would have suffered, but it would have been traumatic if he survived, given the extent of the wounds, she said.

The coroner’s report, released last week, recommended that during summer Federated Farmers reminded people about McLean’s death, with a link to WorkSafe deer guidelines with a focus on lifestyle block owners.