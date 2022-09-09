Jehovah's Witnesses are back knocking on doors after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Jehovah's Witnesses Wayne and Mardi Ferris say they rarely get the door slammed in their face. In fact, lots of people are pleased to see them.

If you hear a knock at the door this weekend you may be surprised by who is there.

After a two-and-a-half year absence due to Covid-19, New Zealand’s Jehovah's Witness community has restarted door-to-door ministry.

Members of the country’s 14,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses will be visiting homes again, and among them will be Christchurch couple Wayne and Mardi​ Ferris.

Smartly dressed but with comfy shoes, the pair hit the streets on Friday morning, and they were excited to be out and about again after the long hiatus.

“We’ve had nothing but people being really polite and thanking us for calling,” said Wayne Ferris.

“Maybe they missed us.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch couple Mardi and Wayne Ferris are members of New Zealand’s Jehovah’s Witness community.

The pause due to the pandemic was “a bit of adjustment” he said. Like everyone they were forced to pivot and began letter writing and making phone calls to spread their message – known as public witnessing.

Wayne was raised within the church, while Mardi’s family joined after they received a visit from a Jehovah’s Witness.

Going door-to-door is important as it is inspired by Jesus’ actions, he said.

“When he was on Earth he spent three-and-a-half intensive years meeting people and teaching them God's word and also supporting them,” he said.

“He provided very clear direction that his followers should do the same.”

Although angry dogs and the occasional argumentative homeowner come with the territory, the couple say they rarely get the door slammed in their face. In fact, lots of people are pleased to see them.

“It's hard to be rude to someone who is trying to be kind, that's the best way to put it.

“You have to think on your feet, and you have to be prepared for what situations might arise, the type of people and if they are busy.”

Mardi Ferris said they always introduce themselves and explain why they are calling.

“We're not perfect, but we do aim to be respectful, some days people are just having a bad day,” she said.

“If someone should express that they don't want us to be there, that's OK.”

There is no set time for how often Jehovah’s Witnesses will go door-to-door, but the visits are coordinated by each congregation to ensure areas are covered and there's no doubling-up.

Supplied A Jehovah's Witness family writing letters to preach their message when door-to-door knocking stopped (file image).

And they tend not to go out if the weather is bad, but that is mainly to be considerate to the people they visit, Wayne Ferris said.

“We try to use good judgement. If you're out, and it's pouring with rain, who wants to open their door, especially older people.”

The couple often field questions from friends and colleagues about being a Jehovah’s Witness and the differences between it and other Christian faiths.

Although Jehovah’s Witnesses closely follow the Bible, they don’t adhere to many Christian traditions, such as idols or crosses. And they don’t recognise Christmas as “it's rooted in Paganism”, he said.

“We choose not to, we choose to celebrate Jesus' death rather than his birth.”

They will be out on the streets this weekend but say the aim is not to convert people but to listen to them, Mardi Ferris said.

“Some people are very interested, there's nothing like your own doorstep to talk about what's important or personal to you,” she said.

They cover a patch that includes Woolston, Saint Martins, Sunmer and the Port Hills. And they can cover a large distance on their rounds, Wayne Ferris said.

“Everyone has to make their own choice, we can't force a person to listen. It's really up to them.

“And if they are wanting to learn more, we're happy the share what the Bible teaches.”