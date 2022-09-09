'You're from Wellington': the man who's met the Queen four times

Wellingtonian Darryl Stevens (red tie) in conversation with Queen Elizabeth II at a Royal Commonwealth Society event in 2006 in London.

Queen Elizabeth II was deeply interested, razor sharp and switched on to the modern world, according to a Wellingtonian who’s met her four times.

“She had a soft diplomacy and a very good way of getting you to talk. She had quite full conversations, but you were the one doing all the talking,” said Darryl Stevens, executive director of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) in Wellington.

“She always did really enjoy interacting with people, she was just very, very interested in the world that she was operating in.”

Stevens spoke to the Queen on four different occasions between 1981 and 2006, as part of his role with RCS – an international charitable network, of which the Queen was patron. He was also at events with her another three or four times, he said.

During his first meeting in 1981, he was “announced” to the Queen in a formal presentation at a Commonwealth event in London. “It was very brief, she said something like, ‘You’re from Wellington’.”

He also met the Queen in 1990 at Government House in Wellington, when he escorted Prince Philip​.

“He was an interesting character,” Stevens said, noting the Duke of Edinburgh was “animated” after having met with Canadian naval delegates who had presented him with whisky.

Stevens pointed out Queen Elizabeth II was fulfilling her constitutional duty right to the end, with the swearing in of the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday.

Jane Barlow/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

“We hear the words sacrifice, dedication, loyalty, steadfastness, commitment – that was representative of her life but also representative of her generation,” he said.

Stevens’ last conversation with Queen Elizabeth was in 2006 at an event at the Society’s international headquarters in London for the opening of extended club facilities. “It was an enormous privilege,” Stevens said.

Asked how the Society felt about King Charles III ascending the throne, he said: “We are delighted.”

Heads of government agreed to Charles becoming king in 2019, a position which was not an automatic entitlement, Stevens said.