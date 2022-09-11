Cyclist's death accidental, coroner rules

A well-respected cyclist who died after a car crash was killed accidentally, a coroner has found.

Coroner Meenal Duggal’s findings, released on Friday, examined the factors surrounding the death of Nelson woman Elizabeth Ann Rigg, 65, who died from her injuries when she was hit by a car in 2019.

Rigg, who was training for a cycling competition in Timaru, left her Nelson home on her time trial bike just before 9am on April 5, 2019.

She headed to the Glen, north of Nelson, a route she took once a week.

Just before 10am, Rigg, cycling on Glen Rd, reached the intersection with State Highway 6.

As she turned right onto the highway, she was struck by a vehicle driven by Jinee Pak, who was travelling north.

A couple driving towards Nelson saw the collision and pulled over to help Rigg, who had been thrown 30 metres. She was still breathing, and when ambulance staff arrived, they took over the resuscitation. However, a short time later, Rigg died at the scene of head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Investigating the accident, the Tasman Serious Crash Unit (SCU) found Rigg failed to give way to the approaching car. Data from her cycling computer showed she was travelling at 20.9kph as she approached the intersection.

“It was clear from this speed that she was not intending to stop at the give way limit line, thus reducing her opportunity to check for traffic,” Duggal said.

At the time, the speed limit on this stretch of road was 100kph (it has since been lowered to 80kph). Investigators estimated Pak’s vehicle was travelling between 80 and 100kph. At this speed, it was “unlikely” Pak would have been able to avoid the cyclist, Duggal said.

Duggal ruled the death accidental, and said there was no evidence any other person had played a part.

Investigators also pointed to the intersection layout. With a height difference between roads and a railing partially obscuring the highway, drivers or cyclists approaching from Glen Rd could get a “false impression” that there was no oncoming traffic.

After recommendations from SCU, Waka Kotahi changed the give way control to a mandatory stop at the intersection, and added a sign warning Glen Rd users of the upcoming stop.

Duggal extended condolences to Rigg’s family and friends.