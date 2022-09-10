'Unprecedented event': Five dead after boat capsizes near Kaikōura in 'tragic' incident

The boat that was capsized is towed to shore.

Five people are dead following the capsize of a Kaikōura fishing boat holding 11 people from a bird enthusiasts group.

Six others have been rescued, after the Saturday morning incident near Goose Bay, south of the coastal town.

Police have confirmed the 8.5m boat capsized after a collision – previously reported as being with a whale –but were still investigating what had happened.

The boat involved is understood to belong to local fishing charter business, Fish Kaikoura. Its owners didn’t want to comment.

The business hosts a variety of fishing tours, and its skipper was very experienced, according to its website.

It’s understood the people on board were a group of women over the age of 50.

It was reported to authorities that the boat had been overturned by a whale.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Coastguard members retrieve the capsized boat off Kaikoura.

“This is an unprecedented event that has occurred,” Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce said, which had led to a “significant response of emergency services and members of the public, and Kaikōura maritime community. This has been a tragic event and the police are providing support to those involved at this very difficult time.”

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle appeared visibly distressed, when he described it as a “tragic event that affects us all.” The sea conditions were “really, really” good, and there had been large whale sightings recently.

Kaikōura Coastguard acting president Neroli Gold said the vessel had been uprighted, and was being towed back to harbour.

”When lives are lost, it’s a real deep sadness for everybody involved, so our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Bodies recovered from Goose Bay are taken to shore following a boating disaster at Kaikoura.

Bodies recovered

Late on Saturday afternoon Police cordoned off an area near to the boat ramp in South Bay, 3.7 km south of Kaikōura, where the first of the recovered bodies began to be brought to shore.

A large tourist passenger boat, owned by Dolphin Encounter Kaikōura, supported the transfer from an area close to Goose Bay. A dive team was on board.

Maritime New Zealand and Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene.

The boat was towed in by the Coastguard at 6.15pm.

There were no obvious signs of damage and the boat was loaded onto a trailer and taken away by a police ute.

Investigation to begin

Maritime NZ principal investigator Tracy Phillips said Maritime NZ offered its “heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died in today’s incident.”

Maritime NZ had sent two investigators from Christchurch to Kaikōura. An investigation would begin only after rescue/recovery operations were finished.

A “thorough” investigation would be under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Maritime Transport Act, and it would support the police in its investigation, Phillips said.

‘Significant’ maritime effort

The capsize triggered a large search off the coast, at Goose Bay, for several hours throughout the afternoon.

Witnesses watched as a rescue helicopter, Coastguard volunteers, and divers were called in throughout the day to help with the rescue and recovery efforts.

By 4pm the boat, previously seen upside down in the water, was being towed to shore. The bodies had been found in the boat’s cabin.

People gathered on the shore south of Goose Bay to watch the recovery of the boat and await further news.

Supplied Rescue effort off Kaikōura coast after a boat capsized in an apparent collision with a whale.

One local woman said it seemed “like a freak accident”.

“Everyone’s very shocked.”

A second, larger, boat was alongside the capsized boat and a helicopter was flying overhead.

It was a dry, clear day, with very little wind and the sea was calm.

One local man who fished along the stretch of coastline said conditions Saturday morning were good and the sea was very calm.

Earlier Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said there was a "sick feeling" amongst those waiting for news.

The dive squad arrived about 2pm, and appeared to be searching next to the overturned boat, a reporter at the scene said. .

A lot of volunteers had helped, and boats were kept "at a minimum" to keep the rescue effort co-ordinated, and ensure the slipway stayed clear, Mackle said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Rescuers at the scene.

Mackle said emotions were running high.

"It's not great. You've got this sick feeling."

The South Bay slipway was closed to the public while police responded.

Reports of what had happened were unclear, she said. “There’s a few fishing companies around here, we were trying to figure out who it was.”

Local operators had gone to the area to see if they could help, she said.

Vanessa Chapman and a group of friends had been watching the scene unfold from Goose Bay lookout since 11am.

Chapman said when they arrived at the bay they saw an upturned boat with a sole person sitting on top waving their arms.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff An onlooker stands on the coast near where the boat capsized.

That person had been rescued, and she believes they witnessed another person being pulled from the water, too.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters, and a local chopper, had been circling, and going backwards and forwards and they had watched one "all but land on the capsized boat and two divers jumped out”.

“Then another local boat has pulled in, and we believe someone was put on that boat, and then he shot straight into town and the helicopters have just been searching. They still are.”

She said it was hard to tell the kind of boat it was – from a distance it just appeared to be a dinghy, but being upside down, it was difficult to see.

An ambulance was parked up nearby. The conditions were “absolutely calm. A wee bit of a roll, but it's unreal to think someone has capsized their boat”.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff A helicopter hovers above the capsized boat.

New Zealand’s history of maritime disasters

March 2022: Five men died when fishing charter boat Enchanter capsized near North Cape.

November 2021: Two men died when their boat sank in Bluff Harbour.

October 2021: Three men died when their boat capsized in Auckland's Manukau Harbour.

June 2021: One man died when his boat capsized in large waves attempting to cross the Kaituna Cut bar in the Bay of Plenty.

April 2021: A 2-year-old girl died when the boat she was on flipped as it tried to cross the bar at the Taieri Mouth south of Dunedin.