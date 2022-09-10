Rescue effort under way to save injured person in cave near Golden Bay

A rescue effort is under way to save a person injured in a cave on Takaka Hill near Golden Bay.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter duty pilot Barry McAuliffe said at 9pm on Saturday that he was due to fly a rescue team of three cavers to the cave, at Canaan Downs on the Takaka Hill.

He didn't know how far down the cave the injured person was, or the extent of their injuries.

"I expect this is going to take a while to get a team down there and get a person back up."

More to come.