'Kind-hearted, humble and loving' man one of the victims of Kaikōura boating tragedy

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

One of the five victims killed after a Kaikōura fishing boat capsized was a kind-hearted, humble and loving man, his daughter says.

Christchurch man Peter Charles Hockley likely drowned after a weekend away turned into a tragedy.

His daughter, who asked not to be named, confirmed the family was told of his death late on Saturday afternoon.

She was told her father had been in the cabin of the fishing charter boat alongside the other four victims when it capsized.

Initial reports suggested the boat had been overturned by a whale, but that has not been confirmed.

The boat called mayday at 10am on Saturday, sparking an hours-long search and rescue operation for survivors.

Supplied Peter Hockley is one of five people killed after a boating accident at Kaikōura on Saturday.

Eleven were onboard the 8-metre boat, including the skipper. The boat was allowed to carry 10 passengers and at least one crew member. Some of the six who were rescued nursed injuries.

“We don’t even know who else is dead and who else survived. We just know that Dad was one of the ones in the cabin,” his daughter told Stuff at her parents Halswell home in Christchurch.

She paid tribute to her “amazing” father, saying he was an incredible photographer.

Hockley and 10 other people were on a Nature Photography Society of New Zealand field trip and were participating in a three-hour boating trip using Fish Kaikōura Charters on Saturday.

“He was not a risk-taker at all,” she said.

Hockley loved spending time at his Otematata bach in the Waitaki District of Otago, and would take many photos in the area.

“It was his life.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Coastguard members retrieve the capsized boat off Kaikōura.

Otematata Residents’ Association chairperson Steve Dalley paid tribute to Hockley, saying he was a “lovely kind” gentlemen who had donated a lot of his time to taking photos for an annual fundraising calendar.

“He was a very quiet man…very humble. It’s so sad for us.”

Dalley would remember Hockley’s sense of humour as would many residents after he shared images of wax eyes he liked to name alongside funny captions this past winter.

“He had a cult following,” Dalley said.

Dalley’s sympathy was with the family and his wife Ann, who had been a “great support” to Hockley.