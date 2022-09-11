Ill-prepared 'non cavers' spark late night cave rescue in Tasman

Ill-prepared, and with the wrong equipment, three have-a-go cavers descended into a complex cave system, sparking a late-night rescue.

John Patterson was one of an 11-strong team of cave rescuers who headed to Tākaka Hill in Tasman on Saturday night when a call went out that two inexperienced cavers had become stuck on a rope.

Patterson, who has more than 40 years caving under his belt, described the trio as “non cavers”.

The group, who had entered the complex Tākaka Hill cave system without the landowner’s knowledge, had intended on a certain route. However, they had taken a wrong turn, Patterson said.

“The pitch (a steep or vertical section) they went down was bigger and more complex than what they thought they were going down.”

The pitch was a multi-stage descent: a series of three ropes, Patterson said.

“On the second rope, [the first caver] realised things weren’t what they were expecting because they were hanging over a 70m pitch.

“He got quite a way back up but wasn’t able to go up any further.”

The situation was compounded by the group’s equipment: ropes more suited to climbing than caving.

A second caver went to help, Patterson said. “But then both of them were stuck on the rope.”

The remaining caver headed out of the cave system and called for police, who summoned the cave rescue team around 7pm.

A Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew picked up experienced cavers and equipment from Nelson and Motueka, while other team members drove to the site. They were joined by a Police Search and Rescue team, and an ambulance.

Altogether, 11 cavers attended the incident, with more co-ordinating from Nelson and others on standby, Patterson said.

Two cave rescuers made their way to the suspended cavers, setting up a counter-balance system to get them off the rope, before helping them to the top of the pitch.

There, they were met by three more rescuers.

“They gave them a hot chocolate and reassured them, and then set about assisting them out of the cave with assisted hauls,” Patterson said.

The group left the cave at about 1.30am. Other than soreness from several hours of rope suspension, the cavers were uninjured, Patterson said.

Familiar with the pitch and the cave system, Patterson said the would-be cavers’ attempt was ill-advised.

“They were ill prepared for the trip, the equipment was not the type of equipment cavers use. It’s a cave that requires experience and knowledge.”

He was grateful for his team of experienced cavers who had dropped everything to attend on a Saturday night, and for the support of the SAR team.