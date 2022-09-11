Mum's car and baby gifts taken in Invercargill

Ana Ladbrook, 20, with her nine-month-old daughter Adaline. Ladbrook’s 1998 Nissan Terrano was stolen from outside her property and later found burnt out on Ferry Rd, near Invercargill.

The mother of a nine-month-old baby found her only form of transport completely burnt out earlier this week.

Ana Ladbrook, 20, said her 1998 Nissan Tarrano was stolen from outside her home on Charles St about 12.30am on September 8, and was found burnt out on Ferry Rd later that morning.

The vehicle was worth $15,000 and she had no insurance. It also contained $300 worth of first birthday presents for her baby.

“What really struck me is that it’s the only transport I’ve got to get my daughter to day-care,” she said.

The car has been transported to her dad’s home in Ohai so he can assess the damage.

“He did tell me that there is a wheel we can salvage, and a lot of the things under is like the exhaust and we can somewhat salvage the rest of the mags that were released, but that’s really about it,” she said.

Supplied The burnt-out 1998 Nissan Terrano.

There have been a number of cars stolen and being set alight during the past three months in Southland.

Police have not made any arrests in relation to the incidents.