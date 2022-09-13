Baby dies after exhausted solo mum falls asleep before putting her in cot

An Auckland infant died after her exhausted mum fell asleep before transferring her to her cot. (File photo)

A baby died after her exhausted mum accidentally fell asleep with her lying on the bed, a coroner has found.

Rohana Te Ua was 3-and-a-half months old when she died at her Auckland home of sudden infant death associated with unsafe sleep in June 2021.

She also had a respiratory infection, which contributed to her death.

Rohana had been lying face up on her mum, who had intended on transferring her to her cot when she accidentally fell asleep.

READ MORE:

* NZ preschoolers face worse health and welfare outcomes than children over five

* Cause of newborn's death after eight hours 'unable to be determined'

* Increased demand the reason for weak power supply that delayed hospital baby unit



According to the coroner’s report, the next morning Rohana was unresponsive and declared dead.

Coroner Alexander Ho said Rohana’s mum had every intention of placing her in her cot after she’d been winded.

“It was only because her mother succumbed to exhaustion and fell asleep this didn’t occur.”

Ho said Rohana’s mum might blame herself for falling asleep, but she shouldn’t.

“Rohana’s mother was not only dealing with one newborn, but three other young children under the age of five with little family or social service support.”

The mum’s lead maternity carer told Ho the mother had very little support unless she went to the home of her ex-partner’s family in Onehunga.

The lead maternity carer said it was difficult to make post-natal visits to the mum as she lived in a Kāinga Ora housing block with no working intercom and the front door was always locked by security, making it impossible to get to her door.

RNZ Disability advocates say the public housing agency, Kainga Ora, needs to set its sights higher when it comes to making more houses accessible.

The mother had funded daycare for her other three children, the lead maternity carer said, but it was difficult for her to drop them off as the youngest would get distressed and she had to get them and a baby safely down three flights of stairs.

The lead maternity carer said the woman was a good mother but following the birth of Rohana she had “deeply inadequate” accommodation and support – both formally from social services and informally from family.

Ho said it was “impossible to say” whether with better support the mum wouldn’t have fallen asleep that night.

“All I’m prepared to find is the lack of support likely did contribute to her state of tiredness.”

Ho said it was also “difficult to comprehend” why Kāinga Ora thought a third-floor walkup apartment with a broken intercom was suitable for a solo mum of a newborn baby and three other children under 5.

Kāinga Ora told Ho when the mum moved in there were three people living there and no reason to think it was unsuitable.

In 2019, the woman asked for a transfer to a different property as she was finding it difficult to get in and out of the building with her kids.

Kāinga Ora said under its policies in place at the time her request didn’t meet the criteria for a transfer.

Ho said it was “disappointing” accessibility appeared not to have been a policy criterion which was assessed when determining whether housing was suitable.

Since then, Kāinga Ora, said it had launched a “customer programme” which included a “suitable house match”.

It also said portfolios of housing support managers had been reduced, meaning they had more time with customers.

Kāinga Ora accepted there were maintenance issues with the housing block which “should have” been fixed earlier.

Kāinga Ora Tāmaki Tai Tokerau deputy chief executive Caroline Butterworth said the agency made every effort to accommodate customers’ requests to move.

“With many thousands of people waiting on the housing register and less than 1% of our Auckland homes vacant and ready to let, transfers are carefully managed and can take time.”

Butterworth said the mum and her surviving children had now been moved to a different house.