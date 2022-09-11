Police concerned for missing Lower Hutt man Omri Collins

Police are asking for the public's help finding Omri Collins, 27, who has been reported missing from the Lower Hutt area.

Collins was reported missing on August 31 and police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.

It has been “some time” since he has been in touch with anyone, police said.

Collins had been staying in Lower Hutt, but was known to have also frequented Wellington City.

Anyone who knows where Collins is or who may have seen him should call 105, quoting file number 220831/1776.