Intense downpours test city's ageing stormwater drains and pipes

Palmerston North City Council transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby, left, and chief engineer Stuart Cartwright check out a new scruffy dome stormwater collector.

Changing rainfall patterns with more frequent, intense downpours are proving too much for Palmerston North’s semi-rural stormwater systems.

There are nearly 1400 drains and culverts and ditches around the edge of the city, and 38 of them are in urgent need of improvement.

But what is more worrying for city council chief engineer Stuart Cartwright and group manager for transport and development Hamish Featonby are the 456 that are so overgrown or filled with clutter they do not know how bad they truly are.

“With so many unknowns, it could well be worse than we think.”

Cloverlea Rd is one area that recently had works done to protect low-lying properties that sit below the height of the road.

Bigger driveway culverts were provided, a collector drain was put in, with a “scruffy dome” on top to catch debris, and a culvert was installed to pipe water across the road to a deeper, open drain.

Other areas with known problems to be fixed are Whitmore Rd and Weld St in Linton, the Bunnythorpe end of Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd and nearby Maple St, and Longburn.

They have been identified through complaints and proactive inspections.

The problems are not solely restricted to rural fringe areas.

Across the city there are 8000 stormwater assets and a stocktake of all of them by relatively-new council contractor Fulton Hogan found 1000 faults.

Featonby said that in the past the council tended to respond to complaints about flooding, whereas this comprehensive inspection had provided information that had not been available before.

It had identified enough work to consume about three years’ worth of the budget set aside for stormwater maintenance and renewals.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff City council chief engineer Stuart Cartwright, left, and transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby check the condition of a rural drain.

The budget consists of $380,000 a year for renewals – that is replacing an existing piece of pipework or infrastructure rather than building something completely new.

There is another $477,000 tagged for drainage maintenance. Most of that money is spent on street sweeping, urban sump clearing, and tidying up after heavy leaf fall.

About $66,000 was left over for clearing, cleaning or water blasting rural culverts, channels and pipes, “which doesn’t go very far”.

Among the backlog of work was the urgent need to upgrade 21 undersized road crossing culverts to cope with current weather patterns and to relieve the risk of flooding.

Featonby said that as the state of more sections of the network became clear, it was likely the council would need to increase the budget accordingly.

There was capacity to do more but it would take more money.

A lot of the city’s stormwater network was 30-40 years old.

Cartwright said while the system had functioned well in the past, it was no longer up to dealing with the high-intensity rainfall that was happening more frequently.

He said while the city’s overall annual rainfall had not increased dramatically, it was the difference between several days of drizzle as opposed to a brief downpour that tested the systems.

“If the rainfall was more spread out, it could have coped.”