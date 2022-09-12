Mixed emotions for Ukrainian Kiwi as countrymen rout Russians

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armoured vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

For Hamilton Ukrainian Yuriy Gladun one part of his heart is beating like crazy with excitement and the other is crying.

The mixed emotions come after Ukrainian troops forced Russians into a shambolic retreat from vast swathes of territory in key strategic areas in the northeast Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian troops have regained about 3000 square kilometres in the last few days in a lightning offensive that has left the Russians reeling and seen the blue and yellow flag fly over the city of key city of Izyum.

Russia still occupies extensive parts Ukrainian territory in the east and south and Russian troops still control Putin's coveted "land bridge" to Crimea, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014.

Gladun was confident this success by Ukraine would always come.

“It was a day every Ukrainian was waiting, waiting and waiting (for), we didn’t know when and where, but we knew it would come.

“We have been confident, we are confident that that war will be victorious for Ukraine.”

While he’s aware this development has taken 200 days of grinding war, and it’s worth being excited about, the job isn’t finished.

“The beast is not killed, it's wounded, it’s running away, but it’s not killed. It’s huge, powerful and the war is not over.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Yuriy Gladun is sad so many people have died but is excited about the advances Ukraine has made. (file photo)

Gladun said it was amazing the number tanks the Russians left behind in their retreat.

“They just left everything behind because they know they may be killed when they run to the tank, so they just run. They took bicycles from the local people, and just run away.”

But there is some sadness that comes with this advancement.

“This victory takes so many lives, younger and older, men and women, it’s devastating.

“I have Facebook friends, I already know five or six people that have been killed, and these are bright young people, men and women, the future of the country.”

Gladun has been watching wars progress every day and with family still in Ukraine, he believes this retreat has made it safer for them.

He also knows Ukraine soldiers won’t give up despite being exhausted.

“The Ukraine side is very clear and very simple. Our guys fight for their families, fight for their land, fight for their houses.

“It’s also huge the entire world is behind us, because without arms which have been brought to Ukraine by the United States, Great Britain and by the other players we wouldn’t be able to survive, probably, so with this assistance the Ukrainian army is stronger and stronger.”