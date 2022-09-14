Volunteers to the fore as Maitai golf course swings back into action

NBS Waahi Taakaro Golf Club members and volunteers are working to clean up the course damaged by the August rain event that caused widespread damage across Te Tauihu.

A local golf course and recreational area destroyed by recent flooding is undergoing repairs, with tentative plans to reopen by the end of September.

Waahi Taakaro Golf Course and the Maitai Recreation Hub were both damaged by flooding during the extreme weather the region experienced in August.

Two of the club’s bridges were damaged in the weather event, and the hub’s pump cycle track was “completely destroyed.”

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said the golf course’s greens, tees, bunkers, and fairways needed to be repaired after the damage caused by flooding.

Braden Fastier/Stuff It had only been opened a couple of months, but the pump track at the Maitai Recreation Hub is a goner.

The area’s bridges, toilets, pumps, fences, irrigation, and drainage would also need to be fixed.

While the job was “big,” most of the area had been mowed. Diggers, arborists, and volunteers were helping to repair the course. Some workers had been reallocated from a Mahitahi project to help with repair the course.

The golf club was looking at getting the members access to play some holes by the end of this week.

“We hope to have the full course available for use within a month.”

However, White said the Maitai Recreation Hub’s pump track would take longer to repair.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Members and volunteers worked to clean up forestry, slash, and earth from landslides at the Maitai Valley.

White said it was not known how much the work would cost yet, but there would be some money available from insurance. Talks had begun on this.

Waahi Taakaro Golf Course club captain Peter Watson said a team of 25 volunteers cleared debris off the course’s worst affected areas on Saturday.

The first night of the flooding, Wednesday August 17, was when the majority of the damage took place.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The destroyed memorial bridge at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club.

Silt, logs, and tree stumps were washed onto the area. The golf course’s main bridge had been completely swept away, and the memorial bridge in memory of former club captain Kevin Kearns was destroyed.

Watson said one of the memorial bridge’s abutments had been cracked and damaged, partially because of the large amount of logs that had become trapped under the bridge, which had caused the structure to twist.

Currently, seven of the club’s nine holes were repaired. The other two would still need some time to repair.

“Hopefully we’ll get them open before the busy summer season.”

Watson said this Saturday from 10am, volunteers and club members were invited to help clean up the area.

People should bring gardening equipment such as wheelbarrows and rakes, and protective gear, including a sun hat.