Head Youth Court judge retires - but there is so much more to do

Judge John Walker is swapping his legal books for his hammer and anvil when he retires in November.

Retiring Principal Youth Court judge John Walker​ isn’t exactly swapping his robes for a relaxed retirement.

There’s likely to be a bit more court to do, a Centre of Justice Innovation to set up, a boat to finish building and, in his tiny amount of spare time, there’s always blacksmithing.

He laughs when it's pointed out it sounds like using a hammer and anvil are a good way of working out frustrations.

However, Walker says at the end of it, he has something beautiful.

It sums up a career where he has always looked to change things for the better, from crowded list courts to a hugely successful intervention-based method of justice in Youth Court.

Born in Ireland, he came to New Zealand when he was young. He gained a law degree and was admitted as a barrister and solicitor in 1976.

Walker went to the bench in 1994 as a resident judge in Nelson, and it was there he began seeing the same people again and again and with the same problems.

“I was in a smaller court, a provincial court, and you see the same people come in, you’d know their life story, their history, you know what was driving the offending, and it led me into thinking ... why can’t we use this moment in the court to try and get at that underlying issue.

“Otherwise, I could see you before me with a revolving door.”

Trying to look at the root of the offending led to a development of thinking that had changed, and still was changing the way courts worked, he said.

In 1999, he was asked to develop a court response to drug and alcohol dependent young people appearing in court which led to the Youth Drug Court pilot in Christchurch.

SUPPLIED The launch of the Young Adult List in Gisborne District Court, following a successful pilot developed by Judge Walker that started in Porirua.

Since then a number of other courts had begun using the same approach including adult drug courts, young adults courts and special circumstances courts that brought together various agencies for support.

“It is now an accepted part of the landscape. Many, many judges do this sort of work and use this approach.”

Walker felt very satisfied that a way of thinking that was unusual when he started was now mainstream.

He’s also very aware of how foreign and strange court must seem to those appearing.

“It's a strange place with rituals and a language that are really dense and hard to understand. You’re nervous regardless of how staunch you might be ... you’re standing alone in court, things are happening around you, sometimes at pace, and we know that people go out and say to their friends they have no idea of what happened.”

Walker said one prisoner told him it would be good if everyone just talked normally.

Another one told him his heart was beating so hard and loud he couldn’t hear anything that was being said, even if he could understand it.

STUFF The Young Adult List is taking a new approach to court proceedings, and the results speak for themselves.

When he took over the Youth Court from former Principal Youth Court judge and then Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft,​ he helped cement the new way the court was to run.

It had begun with the Children, Young Persons and Their Families Act 1989 that included new principles and procedures by which the court was to act.

New Zealand’s Youth Court would become a recognised world leader in youth justice with offending rates generally dropping each year. He would like to see it continue to lead change across the whole justice system.

And he’s proud of the youth court. Especially those he calls the heroes working behind the scenes.

“Youth aid officers, social workers, mental health workers, youth advocates, lay advocates, are where the real strength lies.”

Since then, he has overseen the start of the Young Adult court in Porirua and now in Gisborne.

Supplied Walker has a couple of things on his wish list. The most urgent one would be earlier intervention with children who have suffered family harm. (File photo)

He has a couple of things on his wish list. The most urgent one would be earlier intervention with children who have suffered family harm.

Walker says a lot of kids are subject to family harm on a repeated basis. And these young people will be learning this behaviour, both as future perpetrators and future victims, and see it as normal.

“I see the time for intervention much earlier, when those young children are identified at a family harm incident. I think we don’t do nearly enough for them.”

He calls them silent victims.

By the time he sees them in Youth Court he says he’s playing catch up and only dealing with them for a short moment in time.

“I’m seeing these young people and their challenges - alcohol and drug addiction, the neuro disability, the dyslexia, the head injury, it's all been there a long time.”

He would like to see even more recognition of the high prevalence of fetal alcohol syndrome, autism, dyslexia, acquired hereditary issues and other disabilities.

Walker turns 70 on his last day as a judge but says he still feels as fresh as he did when he went to the bench 28 years ago.

In the meantime, there is a wooden boat in a shed waiting for him.

Judge Walker’s final sitting is on November 2.