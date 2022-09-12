Family sent photo of stunning sunrise by 'wonderful' mum hours before her death in Kaikōura boat tragedy

Diana Stewart sent this photograph of the sunrise on Saturday over the sea near Kaikōura to her family, hours before her death in a tragic boating accident.

Shortly after waking on Saturday morning, Diana Stewart sent a picture of the sunrise in Kaikōura to her family ahead of a three-hour boat trip photographing albatrosses.

The trip, part of a weekend away with the Nature Photography Society, was something she had wanted to do for years.

But it ended in tragedy when the 8m boat they were on capsized near Goose Bay.

CHRIS SKELTON Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday September 10 2022, at Goose Bay, near to Kaikōura in North Canterbury.

Five on board died, including Stewart, 68, who was based in Christchurch. Six others were plucked to safety during the search and rescue operation.

Susan Cade, her long-time friend Cathye Haddock and Peter Charles Hockley are also among those who died.

The company that owned the boat, Fish Kaikōura, described what happened as an “unprecedented tragedy”. A rāhui has since been put in place for the next fortnight.

On Monday, Stewart’s son, Fletcher Stewart, said she was “the most wonderful mum, grandma, daughter, sister, aunty and friend”.

Supplied/Family Diana Stewart was on a trip to photograph albatrosses, something she had wanted to do for years. She is pictured here on a previous photographic outing.

“Diana was a very talented photographer and enjoyed travelling to remote parts of New Zealand to photograph what would always turn out to be unique pictures of landscapes and wildlife.

“Mum made many close friends through their shared passion; they remember her kindness and generosity. She always helped new photographers who were just starting out, and was always there with guidance and advice.”

The Kaikōura boat trip was one of the many she had made with the Nature Photography Society all over the country, her son said. The trip, which she had “wanted to do for years”, was to photograph albatrosses.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Coastguard members retrieve the capsized boat off Kaikōura on Saturday.

“She wasn't just a talented photographer, her talents spread to painting, handicraft and fashion.

“There are a lot of small children – including her precious granddaughter and friends – who have benefited from these talents; she has designed and knitted entire wardrobes for them.

“We will remember her most for her kindness, her caring and generosity. She would go out of her way to help anyone in any way they needed. Her number one priority was family and she was always there when we needed her.”

Supplied/Family Diane Stewart was a very talented photographer, her family said, and enjoyed travelling to remote parts of the country to photograph landscapes and wildlife.

Stewart said the family took comfort knowing she had been doing something she loved, with good friends.

“Our thoughts and love are also with the families of the other victims and, of course, to those who survived. We also want to thank all those involved in the recovery and rescue.

“We won't be making any comment about the accident or its cause; we will leave that to the maritime authority in charge of the investigation.”

The incident occurred in clear, calm conditions. Several agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and police, are now investigating. There were unconfirmed reports the boat may have overturned after striking a whale.

Stuff understands the boat was moving, but not at high speed, when it overturned. Most of those on board, if not all, were wearing lifejackets.

The boat was allowed a maximum of 10 passengers aboard, along with a skipper.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

The group was on a three-hour bird-watching trip with local fishing charter business Fish Kaikōura, which owns the boat.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased,” a spokesperson said on Monday.

“We would ask you to kindly respect our privacy at this terrible time and at an appropriate time a statement will be made.”