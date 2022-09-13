Kaikōura boat tragedy: How a happy outing ended in five deaths

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

They came from the North and South islands, cameras in tow, to capture the sea and the birdlife that lives on her.

Arriving in Kaikōura on Friday night, 11 people got together at the local dive lodge, a two-storey, inauspicious building, ready for an exciting day on the ocean.

Among them was Peter Hockley, a “kind humble” gentleman from Christchurch, who lived for these types of trips.

Alongside him, was senior Ministry of Education adviser Cathye Haddock, who had travelled with her best friend of 20 years, Susan Cade, from Wellington.

Cade had only recently taken up outdoor photography and was an avid kayaker, even participating in an Antarctic sea-kayaking adventure.

Experienced in the outdoors, both women were keen to go on a bird-watching expedition at sea, alongside the tight-knit Nature Photography Society of New Zealand friends joining them.

Supplied Peter Hockley is one of five people killed after a boating accident at Kaikoura on Saturday.

Then there was Diana Stewart, a mum, grandmother and daughter who loved travelling to remote parts of the country to photograph landscapes and wildlife.

The trip, to photograph albatrosses, was one she had wanted to do for years, her son, Fletcher Stewart, said.

On Saturday morning, she got up early and took a photograph of the sunrise out over the sea off Kaikōura, sending it back to her family.

The calm sea offered little clue to the tragedy that lay ahead.

Later, with cameras at the ready under the umbrella of a blue sky, the group boarded an 8m boat.

Supplied/Family Stewart was on a trip to photograph albatrosses, something she had wanted to do for years. She is pictured here on a previous photographic outing.

With two outboard motors, the Fish Kaikōura charter boat, owned by well-known locals Mark and Sharlene Ealam, was considered safe and solid, according to their website.

A modern boat, it had done hundreds of fishing charters, and had a toilet and a cabin, and was licensed to carry up to 10 passengers and a crewman.

As they got underway in sunshine and light winds, locals in the area noted how calm the sea was. The boat was moving slowly, as those on board took in the scenery.

But by 10am something appeared to be wrong, when authorities were alerted to a mayday call.

At around the same time, directly across the main highway that ran beside the coastline, Kevin Anderson saw a whale 200m to 300m north of a capsized boat from his Goose Bay home.

Six people were clinging to the hull, according to Anderson, but didn’t appear to be shouting – just desperately holding on.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Coastguard members retrieve the capsized boat off Kaikōura on Saturday.

Search and rescue operations raced to the scene as a steady stream of cars pulled over into a lay-by area, incredulous at the unfolding tragedy.

In a matter of minutes, Anderson saw a private boat pull up to the capsized boat, and crew immediately put a rope on the boat and pulled it alongside. Five of the six passengers were pulled to safety, all nursing minor injuries, but one male, believed to be the skipper, remained.

As the coastguard arrived, the man gestured with his fingers that there were four or five passengers still on board.

Twenty minutes later, through his telescope, Anderson saw a helicopter hover over the boat and a diver jump into the sea.

Supplied/Family Diana Stewart sent to her family this photograph of the sunrise on Saturday over the sea near Kaikōura, hours before her death in a tragic boating accident.

That diver would retrieve five bodies from the cabin of the boat. Later, police would tell one grieving family all those who died had been recovered from the same part of the boat.

Stuff understands the boat was moving, but not at high speed, when it overturned. Most of those on board, if not all, were wearing life jackets.

Reports that it capsized after striking a whale remain unconfirmed.

Peter Hockley, Cathye Haddock and Susan Cade were among those who died, and were taken to shore at South Bay, 3.7km south of Kaikōura later that afternoon.

Stuff Cathye Haddock, second from left, was with her best friend when she died.

Upright again, the boat showed no sign of the violent circumstance that had flipped it over. Slowly it was towed to shore not long after 6pm.

By then media had overwhelmed the town, as the extent of the tragedy became apparent and the families of the deceased began to be notified.

The six survivors could only wonder at how a sunny day that should have ended with a happy sharing of images turned into an evening where half a group didn’t come home alive.

Several agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and police, are now investigating.