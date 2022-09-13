Landslip on West Auckland road remains unfixed three months on, impacting residents

Part of the road on Laingholm Drive, West Auckland, has collapsed.

Three months after a West Auckland road was badly damaged by a large slip, residents say they’re still waiting for any work to fix it to begin.

In mid-June, the footpath on Laingholm Drive collapsed and the road was cracked apart by a burst water main.

Have you been affected by the slip? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

A section of the road has been blocked to traffic since and residents have to detour along Huia Rd to Victory Rd to access their homes.

READ MORE:

* Landslip on West Auckland road 'growing', residents face months of detours

* Video shows huge crack caused by landslip in West Auckland road



Laingholm resident Jessica Moorman said she’d asked Auckland Transport (AT) for an update on the work in August and was told it’d be another few weeks before a timeline for the repairs could be completed.

“There are hundreds if not thousands of local people affected by this closure – it’s added a lot of extra kilometres to our daily travel and is hurting us all.

“Every week the detours remain the expense increases due to the current price of petrol.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A water main burst, causing a land slip on the road that left it cracked and unusable on one side.

Moorman said many residents felt “totally forgotten about” and there seemed to be no urgency in speeding up the process.

“If this piece of road was in Ponsonby or Remuera I don’t think it would take this long to fix.”

Aimee Christensen who also lived near the slip, agreed it was having a “massive impact” on the community, and the alternate roads were becoming damaged from increased use.

“I’ve had to change one of my tyres twice due to going over potholes on those alternate routes.

“We really need some help, nobody at AT seems to consider this a priority and it’s hard for us to sustain the increased petrol expense caused by the delays.”

Storms over winter had also caused the slip to get worse, Christensen said, and more of the road had crumbled down the bank.

Christensen said many residents had also been having issues with recycling bins not being emptied and buses being cancelled or turning up late due to the diversions.

A spokesperson from AT said they’d been busy establishing the “nature and depth” of the slip so a solution could be designed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A large crack is visible on the road of Laingholm Drive in West Auckland.

“As this is a structural wall of significant size, the wall requires engineering reviews and approvals before we order materials and confirm with contractors what is required.”

The spokesperson said “initial” confirmation of the wall type was expected in two weeks and then they can share more about the completion of the job.

“Please be assured we want the project completed quickly and are doing everything possible to make that happen.”

AT could not give a date for when work was due to be completed or when it would start.