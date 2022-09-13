Neurosurgeon wants to work in NZ as consultant but the Medical Council won't let him

Hungarian neurosurgeon Lucas Rakasz, with his daughters Sophia and Gabriella. Rakasz has returned to the UK after being declined registration to work in New Zealand, leaving his children and wife behind in Dunedin.

Why a neurosurgeon able to work in the United Kingdom is unable to get full registration as a consultant in New Zealand is being considered by a judge.

Wellington District Court judge Kevin Kelly​ is hearing the case of Lucas Rakasz​ who had applied to the Medical Council of New Zealand for specialist registration but was turned down.

Rakasz’s lawyer, Matthew McClelland KC,​ told the judge on Tuesday they did not know why he had been refused as they could not identify a reason.

The highly-experienced Hungarian neurosurgeon believed he was unfairly declined.

Rakasz left Dunedin for Britain in March to take up a temporary role as a consultant neurosurgeon after the unsuccessful bid but is back in New Zealand for the hearing.

After completing a doctorate in medicine from the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland, in 2005, Rakasz spent the next 16 years completing numerous neurosurgical placements and training programmes in countries including Poland, Hungary, Britain and New Zealand.

He is registered as a neurosurgeon under the United Kingdom’s General Medical Council, and in Hungary. He also previously worked for two years as a neurosurgical registrar at Waikato District Health Board from 2013 to 2015, before returning to the UK to complete his training.

“Given he can practise without any supervision in the UK, surely he doesn’t need to be supervised here for 12 months?” his lawyer said.

Matthew McClelland, KC, said Hungarian neurosurgeon Lucas Rakasz wanted to understand why his application for registration as a specialist consultant was declined.

McClelland said Rakasz believed there were a number of issues, including a tension between Christchurch and Dunedin health boards with Christchurch believing there should be only one neurosurgical service and Dunedin disagreeing.

Looking at the report from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons to the council “you can’t help feeling there was a negative view of his Hungarian training”, McClelland said.

Rakasz was backed by the president of the British Neurosurgical Society, Alistair Jenkins, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

The judge is being asked not to send the decision back to the council but to decide himself whether Rakasz should get the registration.

The council’s lawyer, Dr Jonathan Coates,​ said “you don’t just get registration here because you are a consultant in the UK”.

He said the test was about qualifications, training and experience and whether they were equivalent in New Zealand.

Coates outlined that the Medical Council had a regulatory and public safety role and said that Rakasz was not treated differently to anyone else.

The judge has reserved his decision.